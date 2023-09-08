<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It could be half the season or more of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort playing it coy when handling talk about his quarterbacks.

Kyler Murray begins the season on the shelf for at least four weeks with his ACL injury, and head coach Jonathan Gannon has attempted to hide who will start the opener Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Josh Dobbs, a trade acquisition from less than three weeks ago, is reportedly going to start over rookie backup Clayton Tune. If the team struggles, Tune could get further looks until Murray is back. That’s if Murray is back.

Ossenfort is only giving away his confidence in any of the three, adding nothing about timelines, progress or pros and cons of using one over another.

“I think what (Dobbs has) done since he came here is he’s worked tremendously hard, as have all the new players we’ve added,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday. “We’ve thrown a lot on people’s plates … We feel that we’re at a good point with all the guys that we’ve added and all the guys that are going to be dressed out on Sunday. And Josh is certainly one of those that when his number is called, I know that he’s going to be ready when he goes out there.

“Clayton came in from Day 1 and really he’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s jumped in. He has a very even-keel demeanor about him and the way he’s approached everything. It doesn’t scream that he’s a rookie. Clayton is prepared. He played very well in the preseason.”

Dobbs, who has past experience under Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, has made eight appearances since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2017.

He’s completed 50 of 85 passes for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions between stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. His only two starts, to end last season for the Titans, saw him pile up 68 of those attempts and 411 of those yards.

Tune could get a look after completing 34 of 59 passes (57.9%) for 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception over three preseason games.

They will manage the quarterbacking duties until Murray is healthy.

Speaking of which, there’s still not a clear timeline on that.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported earlier in the week that Tune “is not a nonfactor in all of this. … It’s not clear whether Tune would have a chance to start a game or two should Dobbs struggle or whether the Cards have specific packages with him in mind, but he could certainly play at some point.”

Arizona plans to play Murray when he’s ready and “are not planning to sit Murray out the whole year,” Graziano added.

Ossenfort also left little clarity about Murray’s status on Friday.

“We’re very excited about Kyler’s progress. He’s getting better every day,” the general manager said. “The amount of time that he’s putting into his preparation, both mentally and physically, he’s doing everything he can possibly do to get back on the field. So when that time comes, I’m confident he’ll be ready to go when he’s ready to go both mentally and physically.”

