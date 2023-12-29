ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Eagles injury report: Kyler Murray questionable with illness
Dec 29, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned in a limited fashion to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness but is listed as questionable for the game against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday.
Arizona (3-12) ruled receiver Marquise Brown, plus defensive tackles Leku Fotu and Jonathan Ledbetter as out.
Brown (heel) and Ledbetter (knee) went on injured reserve on Friday, while Fotu has been designated to return from IR but is still ramping up.
Murray is joined by linebacker Owen Pappoe and cornerbacks Bobby Price and Garrett Williams as questionable.
Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report and for the Eagles (11-4).
Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Zaven Collins
|OLB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Andre Chachere
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Victor Dimukeje
|OLB
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Hand
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Out
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Quadricep
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DT
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
Philadelphia Eagles
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Nicholas Morrow
|LB
|Abdomen
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|Thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Pectoral
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Hamstring
|–
|–
|Limited
|Questionable