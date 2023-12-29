Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals-Eagles injury report: Kyler Murray questionable with illness

Dec 29, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals waves to fans prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned in a limited fashion to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness but is listed as questionable for the game against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday.

Arizona (3-12) ruled receiver Marquise Brown, plus defensive tackles Leku Fotu and Jonathan Ledbetter as out.

Brown (heel) and Ledbetter (knee) went on injured reserve on Friday, while Fotu has been designated to return from IR but is still ramping up.

Murray is joined by linebacker Owen Pappoe and cornerbacks Bobby Price and Garrett Williams as questionable.

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report and for the Eagles (11-4).

Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP DNP DNP Out
Zaven Collins OLB Ankle DNP Limited Full
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Kyler Murray QB Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited Limited Full
Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Limited Limited Full
Leki Fotu DT Hand Limited Limited Limited Out
Owen Pappoe LB Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Bobby Price CB Quadricep Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kevin Strong DT Knee Limited Limited Full
Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

 

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Darius Slay CB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Zach Cunningham LB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Limited Limited Limited
Landon Dickerson G Thumb Full Full Full
Avonte Maddox CB Pectoral Full Full Full
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hamstring Limited Questionable

Cardinals-Eagles injury report: Kyler Murray questionable with illness