Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned in a limited fashion to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness but is listed as questionable for the game against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday.

Arizona (3-12) ruled receiver Marquise Brown, plus defensive tackles Leku Fotu and Jonathan Ledbetter as out.

Brown (heel) and Ledbetter (knee) went on injured reserve on Friday, while Fotu has been designated to return from IR but is still ramping up.

Murray is joined by linebacker Owen Pappoe and cornerbacks Bobby Price and Garrett Williams as questionable.

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ injury report and for the Eagles (11-4).

Arizona Cardinals-Philadelphia Eagles injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP DNP DNP Out Zaven Collins OLB Ankle DNP Limited Full Jonathan Ledbetter DL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Kyler Murray QB Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited Limited Full – Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Limited Limited Full – Leki Fotu DT Hand Limited Limited Limited Out Owen Pappoe LB Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable Bobby Price CB Quadricep Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kevin Strong DT Knee Limited Limited Full – Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Darius Slay CB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Zach Cunningham LB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Limited Limited Limited – Landon Dickerson G Thumb Full Full Full – Avonte Maddox CB Pectoral Full Full Full – Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hamstring – – Limited Questionable

