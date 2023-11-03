ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Injury report: Cardinals’ Emari Demercado ruled out, Kyler Murray listed as questionable
Nov 3, 2023, 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
The Cleveland Browns have announced quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a go for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals have ruled out Emari Demercardo (toe) and Trystan Colon (calf) for the tilt, while signal caller Kyler Murray is officially listed as questionable following a full week of practice.
Rookie wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) has not practiced all week and is questionable for the game.
The Browns had a much longer list of banged-up players. Watson had been out since Oct. 22 with a strained right rotator cuff and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker.
Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 9 game in Ohio.
Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Full
|–
|–
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|David Bell
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Dawand Jones
|T
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|NIR-Rest/ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|NIR-Rest/shoulder
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|–
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Illness
|–
|DNP
|Full
|–
|David Njoku
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Za’Darius Smith
|DE
|NIR-rest/neck
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|T
|Foot/ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Grant Delpit
|S
|Ankle/shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Mike Ford Jr.
|CB
|Glute
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|–
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Right shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–