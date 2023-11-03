The Cleveland Browns have announced quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a go for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have ruled out Emari Demercardo (toe) and Trystan Colon (calf) for the tilt, while signal caller Kyler Murray is officially listed as questionable following a full week of practice.

Rookie wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) has not practiced all week and is questionable for the game.

The Browns had a much longer list of banged-up players. Watson had been out since Oct. 22 with a strained right rotator cuff and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 9 game in Ohio.

Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP DNP DNP Out Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable Greg Dortch WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kyler Murray QB Knee Full – – Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Questionable

Cleveland Browns

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status David Bell WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Greg Newsome II CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Alex Wright DE Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Dawand Jones T Shoulder DNP Limited Limited Questionable Joel Bitonio OG NIR-Rest DNP – – – Amari Cooper WR NIR-Rest/ankle DNP Limited Full – Myles Garrett DE NIR-Rest/shoulder DNP Full Full – Marquise Goodwin WR Illness – DNP Full – David Njoku TE Ankle DNP Limited Full – Za’Darius Smith DE NIR-rest/neck DNP Limited Full – Jedrick Wills Jr. T Foot/ankle DNP Limited Full – Grant Delpit S Ankle/shoulder Limited Limited Full – Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited Limited Full – Mike Ford Jr. CB Glute Limited Limited Full – Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited Limited Full – Anthony Walker Jr. LB Shoulder Limited Full Full – Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Limited Limited Full – Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full Full Full – Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full Full Full –

