Injury report: Cardinals’ Emari Demercado ruled out, Kyler Murray listed as questionable

Nov 3, 2023, 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

The Cleveland Browns have announced quarterback Deshaun Watson will be a go for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have ruled out Emari Demercardo (toe) and Trystan Colon (calf) for the tilt, while signal caller Kyler Murray is officially listed as questionable following a full week of practice.

Rookie wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) has not practiced all week and is questionable for the game.

The Browns had a much longer list of banged-up players. Watson had been out since Oct. 22 with a strained right rotator cuff and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 9 game in Ohio.

Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP DNP DNP Out
Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Greg Dortch WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kyler Murray QB Knee Full Questionable
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Questionable

Cleveland Browns

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
David Bell WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Greg Newsome II CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
Alex Wright DE Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Dawand Jones T Shoulder DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Joel Bitonio OG NIR-Rest DNP
Amari Cooper WR NIR-Rest/ankle DNP Limited Full
Myles Garrett DE NIR-Rest/shoulder DNP Full Full
Marquise Goodwin WR Illness DNP Full
David Njoku TE Ankle DNP Limited Full
Za’Darius Smith DE NIR-rest/neck DNP Limited Full
Jedrick Wills Jr. T Foot/ankle DNP Limited Full
Grant Delpit S Ankle/shoulder Limited Limited Full
Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited Limited Full
Mike Ford Jr. CB Glute Limited Limited Full
Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited Limited Full
Anthony Walker Jr. LB Shoulder Limited Full Full
Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Limited Limited Full
Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full Full Full
Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full Full Full

