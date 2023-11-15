The Arizona Cardinals had a fuller offensive line at practice on Wednesday, as left tackle D.J. Humphries and center Trystan Colon returned as limited participants after missing Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals are preparing for the Houston Texans this week, and quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner were full participants in Tempe.

Two offensive playmakers showed up on the injury report, as wide receiver Zach Pascal missed practice with a hamstring issue and running back Emari Demercado returned in limited fashion (toe).

The Texans are coming off a 30-27 win at the Cincinnati Bengals but enter Week 11 with a long injury report full of starters.

Wide receiver Noah Brown, who had seven catches for 172 yards last weekend, did not participate with a knee injury, nor did running back Dameon Pierce and tackle Laremy Tunsil. Leading receiver Nico Collins was limited after missing Week 10 (calf), as was third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. (knee).

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Joey Blount S Knee DNP — — — Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder DNP — — — Zach Pascal WR Hamstring DNP — — — Trystan Colon OL Calf Limited — — — D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Limited — — — Emari Demercado RB Toe Limited — — — Jesse Luketa LB Ankle Limited — — — Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Limited — — — Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited — — —

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Noah Brown WR Knee DNP — — — Jake Hansen LB Hamstring/Hand DNP — — — Brevin Jordan TE Foot DNP — — — Dameon Pierce RB Ankle DNP — — — Henry To’oTo’o LB Concussion DNP — — — Laremy Tunsil OL Knee DNP — — — Jimmie Ward S Hamstring DNP — — — Robert Woods WR Foot DNP — — — Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Limited — — — Nico Collins WR Calf Limited — — — Kurt Hinish DT Knee Limited — — — Tytus Howard OL Knee Limited — — — Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Limited — — — Andrew Beck FB Ankle/Elbow/Shoulder Full — — — Jonathan Greenard DE Shoulder Full — — — Charlie Heck OL Back Full — — — Jerry Hughes DE Back Full — — — Steven Nelson CB Back/Neck Full — — —

