ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Texans injury report: Arizona’s D.J. Humphries limited, Houston WR Noah Brown DNP
Nov 15, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals had a fuller offensive line at practice on Wednesday, as left tackle D.J. Humphries and center Trystan Colon returned as limited participants after missing Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cardinals are preparing for the Houston Texans this week, and quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner were full participants in Tempe.
Two offensive playmakers showed up on the injury report, as wide receiver Zach Pascal missed practice with a hamstring issue and running back Emari Demercado returned in limited fashion (toe).
The Texans are coming off a 30-27 win at the Cincinnati Bengals but enter Week 11 with a long injury report full of starters.
Wide receiver Noah Brown, who had seven catches for 172 yards last weekend, did not participate with a knee injury, nor did running back Dameon Pierce and tackle Laremy Tunsil. Leading receiver Nico Collins was limited after missing Week 10 (calf), as was third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. (knee).
Arizona Cardinals-Houston Texans injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|Calf
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
Houston Texans
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|Hamstring/Hand
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Foot
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Henry To’oTo’o
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Laremy Tunsil
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Jimmie Ward
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Calf
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Kurt Hinish
|DT
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Tytus Howard
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Andrew Beck
|FB
|Ankle/Elbow/Shoulder
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Jonathan Greenard
|DE
|Shoulder
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Charlie Heck
|OL
|Back
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|Back
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Back/Neck
|Full
|—
|—
|—