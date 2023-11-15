Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals-Texans injury report: Arizona’s D.J. Humphries limited, Houston WR Noah Brown DNP

Nov 15, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field injured during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Arizona Cardinals had a fuller offensive line at practice on Wednesday, as left tackle D.J. Humphries and center Trystan Colon returned as limited participants after missing Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals are preparing for the Houston Texans this week, and quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner were full participants in Tempe.

Two offensive playmakers showed up on the injury report, as wide receiver Zach Pascal missed practice with a hamstring issue and running back Emari Demercado returned in limited fashion (toe).

The Texans are coming off a 30-27 win at the Cincinnati Bengals but enter Week 11 with a long injury report full of starters.

Wide receiver Noah Brown, who had seven catches for 172 yards last weekend, did not participate with a knee injury, nor did running back Dameon Pierce and tackle Laremy Tunsil. Leading receiver Nico Collins was limited after missing Week 10 (calf), as was third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. (knee).

Arizona Cardinals-Houston Texans injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joey Blount S Knee DNP
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder DNP
Zach Pascal WR Hamstring DNP
Trystan Colon OL Calf Limited
D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Limited
Emari Demercado RB Toe Limited
Jesse Luketa LB Ankle Limited
Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Limited
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited

 

Houston Texans

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Noah Brown WR Knee DNP
Jake Hansen LB Hamstring/Hand DNP
Brevin Jordan TE Foot DNP
Dameon Pierce RB Ankle DNP
Henry To’oTo’o LB Concussion DNP
Laremy Tunsil OL Knee DNP
Jimmie Ward S Hamstring DNP
Robert Woods WR Foot DNP
Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Limited
Nico Collins WR Calf Limited
Kurt Hinish DT Knee Limited
Tytus Howard OL Knee Limited
Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Limited
Andrew Beck FB Ankle/Elbow/Shoulder Full
Jonathan Greenard DE Shoulder Full
Charlie Heck OL Back Full
Jerry Hughes DE Back Full
Steven Nelson CB Back/Neck Full

