Cardinals awarded waiver claim on RB Michael Carter

The Arizona Cardinals announced the addition of running back Michael Carter after a successful waiver claim.

The 5-foot-8 and 201-pound 24-year-old was waived by the New York Jets on Tuesday after 23 touches in nine games for a total of 106 yards this season.

Carter, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, showed a lot of promise early in his career, playing 30 games and starting 21 of them in his first two seasons.

Over those two seasons, he amassed 1,041 rushing yards on 261 attempts (4.0 yards per carry) with 613 yards through the air on 77 catches (8.0 yards per catch).

Playing as a third-down back this season for the Jets, Carter hasn’t been as productive, but some of that can be chalked up to a patchwork Jets offense that misses Aaron Rodgers.

Back at North Carolina, Carter finished with 1,000-plus rushing yards in each of his final two of four seasons as a Tar Heel, helping to lead UNC to bowl appearances in each. Over his full collegiate career, he totaled over 4,000 yards from scrimmage with 28 touchdowns in 44 games.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr., who has taken just two in-game snaps in his career, both as a Chicago Bear in October.

Presented By