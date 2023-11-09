Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner remains limited, OL injuries pile up

Nov 9, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but several members of his supporting cast filled up the team’s injury report.

Running back James Conner and receiver Michael Wilson remained limited at practice on Thursday.

Conner has missed the past four games on the injured reserve with a knee issue and was designated to return Wednesday, marking his first day of practice. Wilson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

RELATED STORIES

Two offensive players were added to the report, including offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell with an ankle issue.

The offensive line for Arizona could be short on experienced bodies. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and guards Will Hernandez (knee) and Trystan Colon (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday.

The good news came on defense, as cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and pass-rusher Cameron Thomas (illness) were returned as full participants.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 10 game at State Farm Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP DNP
Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP DNP
Will Hernandez OL Knee DNP DNP
D.J. Humphries OL Ankle DNP DNP
Cameron Thomas LB Illness DNP Full
Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring DNP DNP
Marco Wilson CB Knee DNP Full
James Conner RB Knee Limited Limited
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Limited Limited
Geoff Swaim TE Back DNP
Carter O’Donnell OL Ankle Limited

Atlanta Falcons

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dee Alford CB Ankle DNP Limited
Calais Campbell DE NIR-rest DNP
DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring DNP Limited
Mack Hollins WR Ankle DNP DNP
David Onyemata DT NIR-rest/ankle DNP Limited
Cordarrelle Patterson RB NIR-rest DNP
Richie Grant S Neck Limited Limited
Drake London WR Groin Limited Full
Keith Smith FB Concussion Full

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and CB Marco Wilson chat during practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CBs coach Ryan Smith looks on ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kendal Vickers runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills takes a minute in between drills during practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills gets into the playlist during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Injury Report is presented by:


Injury Report is presented by: Arizona Department of Health Services

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Kyler Murray at practice...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Emari Demercado ruled out, Kyler Murray listed as questionable

Deshaun Watson has been cleared to go for the Cleveland Browns. The Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has been ruled out.

6 days ago

Kyler Murray smiles...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially doubtful to play vs. Ravens

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's home game against the Ravens.

13 days ago

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the first ha...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Kyler Murray out, Budda Baker questionable

The Arizona Cardinals' injury report for a showdown in Seattle against the Seahawks has some very positive news in it.

20 days ago

Keaontay Ingram during OTAs...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Rams injury report: Arizona RB Keaontay Ingram goes through full practice

The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 6 looking to avoid their third straight loss in their second divisional matchup of the season.

27 days ago

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Bengals injury report: RB Keaontay Ingram limited Thursday with neck injury

The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.

1 month ago

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second ha...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to play vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with No. 1 receiver Hollywood Brown injured heading into a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

1 month ago

Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner remains limited, OL injuries pile up