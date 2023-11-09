Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but several members of his supporting cast filled up the team’s injury report.

Running back James Conner and receiver Michael Wilson remained limited at practice on Thursday.

Conner has missed the past four games on the injured reserve with a knee issue and was designated to return Wednesday, marking his first day of practice. Wilson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

Two offensive players were added to the report, including offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell with an ankle issue.

The offensive line for Arizona could be short on experienced bodies. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and guards Will Hernandez (knee) and Trystan Colon (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday.

The good news came on defense, as cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and pass-rusher Cameron Thomas (illness) were returned as full participants.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 10 game at State Farm Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP DNP – – Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP DNP – – Will Hernandez OL Knee DNP DNP – – D.J. Humphries OL Ankle DNP DNP – – Cameron Thomas LB Illness DNP Full – – Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring DNP DNP – – Marco Wilson CB Knee DNP Full – – James Conner RB Knee Limited Limited – – Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Limited Limited – – Geoff Swaim TE Back – DNP – – Carter O’Donnell OL Ankle – Limited – –

Atlanta Falcons

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dee Alford CB Ankle DNP Limited – – Calais Campbell DE NIR-rest DNP – – – DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring DNP Limited – – Mack Hollins WR Ankle DNP DNP – – David Onyemata DT NIR-rest/ankle DNP Limited – – Cordarrelle Patterson RB NIR-rest DNP – – – Richie Grant S Neck Limited Limited – – Drake London WR Groin Limited Full – – Keith Smith FB Concussion Full – – –

