ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner remains limited, OL injuries pile up
Nov 9, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but several members of his supporting cast filled up the team’s injury report.
Running back James Conner and receiver Michael Wilson remained limited at practice on Thursday.
Conner has missed the past four games on the injured reserve with a knee issue and was designated to return Wednesday, marking his first day of practice. Wilson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.
Two offensive players were added to the report, including offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell with an ankle issue.
The offensive line for Arizona could be short on experienced bodies. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and guards Will Hernandez (knee) and Trystan Colon (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday.
The good news came on defense, as cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and pass-rusher Cameron Thomas (illness) were returned as full participants.
Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 10 game at State Farm Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Will Hernandez
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Cameron Thomas
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|James Conner
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|Back
|–
|DNP
|–
|–
|Carter O’Donnell
|OL
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
Atlanta Falcons
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dee Alford
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Calais Campbell
|DE
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|David Onyemata
|DT
|NIR-rest/ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Richie Grant
|S
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Drake London
|WR
|Groin
|Limited
|Full
|–
|–
|Keith Smith
|FB
|Concussion
|Full
|–
|–
|–