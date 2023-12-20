Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Cardinals WRs Hollywood Brown, Greg Dortch out Wednesday

Dec 20, 2023, 3:10 PM

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass over Tre Tomlinson #6 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals’ initial injury report for their Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears included receivers Hollywood Brown and Greg Dortch.

Brown has been battling a heel issue that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Dortch also was not participating because of a shoulder issue.

Cornerback Garrett Williams and pass rusher Victor Dimukeje were notably missing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Tight end Travis Vokolek, a signee from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, was also listed as a non-participant as he traveled to join the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP
Victor Dimukeje LB Foot DNP
Greg Dortch WR Shoulder DNP
Garrett Williams CB Knee DNP
Travis Vokolek TE NIR-Travel DNP
Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited
Antonio Hamilton CB Calf Limited
Bobby Price CB Quadracep Limited
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited

Chicago Bears

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Travis Homer RB Hamstring DNP
Teven Jenkins OL Concussion DNP
Jaylon Jones DB Calf DNP
Darnell Mooney DL WR Illness
Noah Sewell LB Knee DNP
Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral DNP
DeMarcus Walker DL Leg DNP

Injury report: Cardinals WRs Hollywood Brown, Greg Dortch out Wednesday