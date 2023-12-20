The Arizona Cardinals’ initial injury report for their Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears included receivers Hollywood Brown and Greg Dortch.

Brown has been battling a heel issue that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Dortch also was not participating because of a shoulder issue.

Cornerback Garrett Williams and pass rusher Victor Dimukeje were notably missing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Tight end Travis Vokolek, a signee from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, was also listed as a non-participant as he traveled to join the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP – – – Victor Dimukeje LB Foot DNP – – – Greg Dortch WR Shoulder DNP – – – Garrett Williams CB Knee DNP – – – Travis Vokolek TE NIR-Travel DNP – – – Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited – – – Antonio Hamilton CB Calf Limited – – – Bobby Price CB Quadracep Limited – – – Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited – – –

Chicago Bears

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Travis Homer RB Hamstring DNP – – – Teven Jenkins OL Concussion DNP – – – Jaylon Jones DB Calf DNP – – – Darnell Mooney DL WR Illness – – – Noah Sewell LB Knee DNP – – – Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral DNP – – – DeMarcus Walker DL Leg DNP – – –

