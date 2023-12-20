ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Injury report: Cardinals WRs Hollywood Brown, Greg Dortch out Wednesday
Dec 20, 2023, 3:10 PM
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals’ initial injury report for their Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears included receivers Hollywood Brown and Greg Dortch.
Brown has been battling a heel issue that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Dortch also was not participating because of a shoulder issue.
Cornerback Garrett Williams and pass rusher Victor Dimukeje were notably missing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Tight end Travis Vokolek, a signee from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, was also listed as a non-participant as he traveled to join the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Victor Dimukeje
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Travis Vokolek
|TE
|NIR-Travel
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Andre Chachere
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Calf
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Quadracep
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
Chicago Bears
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Teven Jenkins
|OL
|Concussion
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jaylon Jones
|DB
|Calf
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Darnell Mooney
|DL
|WR
|Illness
|–
|–
|–
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Pectoral
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|DeMarcus Walker
|DL
|Leg
|DNP
|–
|–
|–