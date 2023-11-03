While both the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns were playing their quarterback cards close to the vest earlier this week, the Browns are the first to call on Friday.

The Browns will start Deshaun Watson at quarterback on Sunday in Cleveland, according Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

He has had any game status removed ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Cleveland. Watson missed most of Week 7’s matchup and last week’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury. He was listed as “limited” on Wednesday and Thursday on the injury report.

Watson’s last action was against the Indianapolis Colts and was brief — he was 1-for-5 for five yards before being removed due to injury.

P.J. Walker has seen ample time for the Browns this season in a backup role, as he led the Browns to a comeback win against the Colts in Week 7, 39-38. He also piloted the ship against the Seattle Seahawks, a 24-20 loss in the Pacific Northwest. Overall, he’s played three games, started two, and has a 1-1 record. He’s thrown for 618 yards and has thrown one touchdown to five interceptions.

The team has found much more success under Watson, the man they paid a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. His record is tabbed at 3-1 this year with 683 yards, four touchdowns to three interceptions.

As for the Cardinals, between Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune, that’s still to be determined.

Presented By