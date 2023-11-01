Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Browns’ Deshaun Watson practices; Cardinals’ Wilson, Demercado out

Nov 1, 2023, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Cleveland Browns saw quarterback Deshaun Watson return to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since mid-October, though he was limited due to his shoulder injury.

The Arizona Cardinals, who visit the Browns on Sunday, were without two key rookies during practice Wednesday, with receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) and running back Emari Demercado (toe) out.

And, yes, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was a full-go in practice as he remains in the practice window and not activated to the team’s roster.

Demercado, Wilson and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf) were the only Cardinals out on Wednesday.

The Browns had a much longer list of banged-up players. Watson has been out since Oct. 22 with a strained right rotator cuff and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 9 game in Ohio.

Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP
Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP
Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Limited
Greg Dortch WR Ankle Limited
Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Limited
Kyler Murray QB Knee Full

Cleveland Browns

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
David Bell WR Knee DNP
Joel Bitonio OG NIR-Rest DNP
Amari Cooper WR NIR-Rest/ankle DNP
Myles Garrett DE NIR-Rest/shoulder DNP
Dawand Jones T Shoulder DNP
Greg Newsome II CB Groin DNP
David Njoku TE Ankle DNP
Za’Darius Smith DE NIR-rest/neck DNP
Jedrick Wills Jr. T Foot/ankle DNP
Alex Wright DE Knee DNP
Grant Delpit S Ankle/shoulder Limited
Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited
Mike Ford Jr. CB Glute Limited
Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited
Anthony Walker Jr. LB Shoulder Limited
Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Limited
Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full
Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full

Injury report: Browns’ Deshaun Watson practices; Cardinals’ Wilson, Demercado out