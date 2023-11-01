The Cleveland Browns saw quarterback Deshaun Watson return to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since mid-October, though he was limited due to his shoulder injury.

The Arizona Cardinals, who visit the Browns on Sunday, were without two key rookies during practice Wednesday, with receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) and running back Emari Demercado (toe) out.

And, yes, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was a full-go in practice as he remains in the practice window and not activated to the team’s roster.

Demercado, Wilson and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf) were the only Cardinals out on Wednesday.

The Browns had a much longer list of banged-up players. Watson has been out since Oct. 22 with a strained right rotator cuff and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 9 game in Ohio.

Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP – – – Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP – – – Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP – – – Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Limited – – – Greg Dortch WR Ankle Limited – – – Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Limited – – – Kyler Murray QB Knee Full – – –

Cleveland Browns

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status David Bell WR Knee DNP – – – Joel Bitonio OG NIR-Rest DNP – – – Amari Cooper WR NIR-Rest/ankle DNP – – – Myles Garrett DE NIR-Rest/shoulder DNP – – – Dawand Jones T Shoulder DNP – – – Greg Newsome II CB Groin DNP – – – David Njoku TE Ankle DNP – – – Za’Darius Smith DE NIR-rest/neck DNP – – – Jedrick Wills Jr. T Foot/ankle DNP – – – Alex Wright DE Knee DNP – – – Grant Delpit S Ankle/shoulder Limited – – – Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited – – – Mike Ford Jr. CB Glute Limited – – – Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited – – – Anthony Walker Jr. LB Shoulder Limited – – – Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Limited – – – Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full – – – Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full – – –

