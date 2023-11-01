ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Injury report: Browns’ Deshaun Watson practices; Cardinals’ Wilson, Demercado out
Nov 1, 2023, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Cleveland Browns saw quarterback Deshaun Watson return to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since mid-October, though he was limited due to his shoulder injury.
The Arizona Cardinals, who visit the Browns on Sunday, were without two key rookies during practice Wednesday, with receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) and running back Emari Demercado (toe) out.
And, yes, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was a full-go in practice as he remains in the practice window and not activated to the team’s roster.
Demercado, Wilson and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf) were the only Cardinals out on Wednesday.
The Browns had a much longer list of banged-up players. Watson has been out since Oct. 22 with a strained right rotator cuff and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker.
Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 9 game in Ohio.
Arizona Cardinals-Cleveland Browns injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Full
|–
|–
|–
Cleveland Browns
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|David Bell
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|NIR-Rest/ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|NIR-Rest/shoulder
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Dawand Jones
|T
|Shoulder
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|David Njoku
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Za’Darius Smith
|DE
|NIR-rest/neck
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|T
|Foot/ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Grant Delpit
|S
|Ankle/shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Mike Ford Jr.
|CB
|Glute
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Right shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full
|–
|–
|–