Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Clarity begins to form around Cardinals’ QB situation with Joshua Dobbs trade

Nov 1, 2023, 11:50 AM

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — And just like that, as mysteriously as Joshua Dobbs arrived to the Arizona Cardinals, he was gone.

Dobbs came to the desert via trade just before the season began and was shipped out Tuesday in the span of two months and eight starts.

The odd turn of events of head coach Jonathan Gannon seemingly benching Dobbs in favor of Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune suddenly aren’t that odd at all following Arizona’s dealing of Dobbs and a conditional seventh-round pick — which the Cardinals could get back — to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-rounder.

“It came together over the last however many days, but just want to thank Josh for his contributions,” Gannon said Tuesday during a surprise appearance before coordinators addressed the media. “He came in, battled, he’s an ultimate pro. What he did for us and our team, we can’t thank him enough.

RELATED STORIES

“Josh is excited for the opportunity to go to Minnesota and go play. We’re excited for him.”

At the end of the day, the Dobbs’ experience could very well end up being a swap of fifth- and sixth-round picks for the Cardinals. He provided Arizona with another option when Colt McCoy wasn’t getting the job done and, in the process, allowed Tune to work on his craft without Arizona having to worry about stunting his confidence with a premature start.

But with Dobbs’ regression over the past 4-5 weeks on top of Murray’s continued progress on the practice field, general manager Monti Ossenfort struck while the iron was hot, squeezing whatever else he could get out of the signal caller’s short stint in the Valley.

Arizona got largely what it wanted out of Dobbs and now turns its full attention to the future with Murray or Tune lined up to start this week.

But don’t expect offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to leave any breadcrumbs when it comes to who’s starting.

“You know I can’t answer that,” he said Tuesday.

With both signal callers, questions remain and will continue to do so until game day.

For Murray, is he up to speed enough both mentally and physically to take the reins of the offense against a stout Cleveland Browns defense? Will he even be activated off the physically unable to perform list in time?

“He’s fired up, ready to go,” Gannon said Wednesday ahead of practice. “He did really good in the team meeting today. I put him on the spot. He was excellent.”

As for Tune, the rookie may have a better idea of the speed of the game than he did in training camp and the preseason, but has he really shown enough in the classroom and on the practice field to warrant a start?

“My goal is that everyone in that room on offense is ready to start at their position,” Petzing said Tuesday. “The quarterbacks room is no different than that. Whether it’s Kyler or Clayton or anybody else, our jobs as coaches is to make sure when they’re on the field, they are 100% ready to go.”

Buckle up for an eventful week of practice at the Tempe training facility.

Arizona Cardinals sign Jeff Driskel to practice squad

With Dobbs heading to the Midwest, the Cardinals were at a deficit when it came to signal callers.

That was until Wednesday, when the team re-signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad, among others.

Driskel spent training camp and the preseason with the Cardinals before his release amid 53-man roster cuts. He ended up signing on with the practice squad shortly after, though was later cut on Oct. 20.

“He knows the offense. He’s ready to go,” Gannon said Wednesday.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Trey McBride celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ fight ‘unwavering’ despite losses piling up in 2023

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, back Emari Demercado and young defensive linemen are growing midway through the season.

2 days ago

Joshua Dobbs celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Should Joshua Dobbs remain the starter until Kyler Murray returns?

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made no ifs, ands or buts about it when it came to his confidence level in quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

3 days ago

Joshua Dobbs attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Browns as Kyler Murray’s return nears

Despite Joshua Dobbs' recent struggles, the Cardinals are sticking with the signal caller when it takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

3 days ago

Jalen Thompson at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson active for Week 8 matchup vs. Ravens

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson is officially active for the team's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray moves 1 step closer to full return

Does Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray really return to action for the first time since last December against the Baltimore Ravens this week?

5 days ago

Garrett Williams celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals rookie trends: Garrett Williams up, Kei’Trel Clark down

Garrett Williams made the most of his NFL debut on Sunday. A look at how Cardinals rookies are trending seven weeks into the season.

7 days ago

Clarity begins to form around Cardinals’ QB situation with Joshua Dobbs trade