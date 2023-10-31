Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride’s touchdown nominated on GMFB’s Angry Runs

Oct 31, 2023, 9:57 AM

Trey McBride taking TEs room under his wing...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was one of the few bright spots in the Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He came through with a career high 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown he scored was assisted by nearly the entire offensive line after he was slowed at the 2-yard line and basically pushed into the end zone. He was rewarded with a nomination for the weekly Angry Runs segment by Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football.

“We’re going eastbound but were not going down. We’re not going down! He can feel the end zone. He can feel it in his plums,” Brandt said while describing the run.

RELATED STORIES

The award was given to the run by Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but the development of McBride to the Cardinals future could be one of the focal points going forward as they integrate quarterback Kyler Murray back into the fold.

McBride’s Week 8 performance led all tight ends in standard PPR fantasy football scoring. His 25.5 points topped division rival George Kittle, who had nine catches for 149 yards in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

He also surpassed the totals of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and tight end extraordinaire Travis Kelce, who had just eight catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start over Joshua Dobbs vs. Browns

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune, and not Joshua Dobbs, will start against the Cleveland Browns.

19 hours ago

Trey McBride celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ fight ‘unwavering’ despite losses piling up in 2023

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, back Emari Demercado and young defensive linemen are growing midway through the season.

1 day ago

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals and head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore R...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Offensive lull dooms Cardinals against Ravens

Despite a late rally from the Arizona Cardinals, they still fell 31-24 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Arizona Sports voices react.

2 days ago

Michael Pierce #58 of the Baltimore Ravens forces a fumble by Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardin...

Associated Press

Cardinals shut down by Ravens after opening touchdown

Baltimore gave up a touchdown right out of the gate and two more in the fourth quarter. Their defense dominated the Cardinals.

2 days ago

Joshua Dobbs celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Should Joshua Dobbs remain the starter until Kyler Murray returns?

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made no ifs, ands or buts about it when it came to his confidence level in quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

2 days ago

Joshua Dobbs attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Browns as Kyler Murray’s return nears

Despite Joshua Dobbs' recent struggles, the Cardinals are sticking with the signal caller when it takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

2 days ago

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride’s touchdown nominated on GMFB’s Angry Runs