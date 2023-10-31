Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was one of the few bright spots in the Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He came through with a career high 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown he scored was assisted by nearly the entire offensive line after he was slowed at the 2-yard line and basically pushed into the end zone. He was rewarded with a nomination for the weekly Angry Runs segment by Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football.

“We’re going eastbound but were not going down. We’re not going down! He can feel the end zone. He can feel it in his plums,” Brandt said while describing the run.

The award was given to the run by Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but the development of McBride to the Cardinals future could be one of the focal points going forward as they integrate quarterback Kyler Murray back into the fold.

McBride’s Week 8 performance led all tight ends in standard PPR fantasy football scoring. His 25.5 points topped division rival George Kittle, who had nine catches for 149 yards in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

He also surpassed the totals of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and tight end extraordinaire Travis Kelce, who had just eight catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

