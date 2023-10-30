Joshua Dobbs will not be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday despite head coach Jonathan Gannon saying as much immediately after his team lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Gannon said that after watching game tape and some Monday morning discussion, the team decided that Kyler Murray will play over Dobbs — if he successfully keeps ramping up. That, or rookie Clayton Tune will get his first start.

“If it’s not Kyler, it’s going to be Clayton Tune,” Gannon told reporters. “I’ve talked to all three quarterbacks. On the same page with them moving forward.”

Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo that the process was fair to frame as changing his mind.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals expect it will be Tune but added that Murray still has a chance to play. Gannon clarified that Murray would be the No. 2 quarterback if active.

Dobbs has thrown for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions through Arizona’s 1-7 start.

All five of his picks have been thrown in the past four weeks after a clean first four games. Since Week 4, he’s also lost two of five fumbles.

“I got to get ready to play, get ready to play like I finished out the game, get the momentum going and rally the guys and get ready for another opportunity to go out and get ready to play football,” Dobbs said postgame after his coach said he’d start against Cleveland. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Tune has briefly appeared but showed promise in camp and the preseason.

“He’ll be prepared,” Gannon told Burns & Gambo. “From the preseason to right now we’ve asked him to work on a couple things and he’s been doing a good job with those things.”

Murray, coming off a December ACL tear, has a week left before the team must activate him from the practice window and put him officially on the 53-man roster.

Gannon said before the loss to Baltimore this past week that Murray was completely healthy, but the staff has maintained it wants to make sure he is fully operational as a runner and passer to see his full talent in the offense.

“Ball jumps off of his hand,” Gannon said last week of what he’s seen out of Murray. “He’s explosive getting out of the pocket, he’s accurate, got good command of the offense right now. He threads the needle pretty well on certain throws.”

Follow @kzimmermanaz

