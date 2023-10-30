Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Browns as Kyler Murray’s return nears

GLENDALE — Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs turned in yet another inconsistent showing in Arizona’s 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Despite the Cardinals dropping their fifth-straight game and Dobbs’ struggles, Arizona is sticking with the signal caller when it takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

“It’s the NFL, you make plays, you don’t make plays,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame when asked about Dobbs’ body of work up until this point.

“You just got to work to stay consistent and make sure that we’re doing the right things taking care of the football and producing at a high level.”

Turnovers — like the two interceptions on Sunday — have by far been the biggest issue for Dobbs in recent weeks, overshadowing any of the good he — or the defense — is putting on tape.

Since Week 4, Dobbs has now tossed five interceptions and has lost two of five fumbles while putting his team in a hole at the same time.

But regardless of the ball security issues, Dobbs looks forward to turning the page next week.

“I got to get ready to play, get ready to play like I finished out the game, get the momentum going and rally the guys and get ready for another opportunity to go out and get ready to play football,” Dobbs said postgame. “I’m looking forward to it.

It’s another football game to go out there and compete. I love being here, I love the fight of this team and this locker room and I’m excited to go compete with these guys next weekend.”

What does this mean for Kyler Murray?

With Gannon expected to hand the ball over to Dobbs against the QB’s former team, all signs now point to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray at least being activated ahead of the team’s Week 10 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

As far as whether or not Murray starts in the home game is a whole other question.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Gannon said. “It’s day by day.”

Murray must be activated off the physically unable to perform list no later than Week 10 if he plans to play in 2023.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By