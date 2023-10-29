Arizona Cardinals interior lineman Trystan Colon exited Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury.

The injury occurred during the team’s opening drive against Baltimore. He is officially questionable to return. In his place along the offensive line is Dennis Daley.

Colon was playing in place of Elijah Wilkinson, who went on injured reserve on Saturday with a neck injury. He will be eligible to return after four games.

Even without the team’s starting left guard, the Cardinals marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a 12-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a QB sneak by Joshua Dobbs for six. Dobbs was a perfect 4-for-4 for 33 yards passing on the first drive.

Baltimore would respond with a touchdown of their own, going down the field to the tune of 75 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a five-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews.

Colon wasn’t the only Cardinal to go down on Sunday, with running back Damien Williams exiting with a knee injury later on in the matchup.

He is also questionable to return.

