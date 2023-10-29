Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals G Trystan Colon goes out on 1st drive with knee injury

Oct 29, 2023, 2:02 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

FILE - Trystan Colon #63 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood,...

FILE - Trystan Colon #63 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals interior lineman Trystan Colon exited Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury.

The injury occurred during the team’s opening drive against Baltimore. He is officially questionable to return. In his place along the offensive line is Dennis Daley.

Colon was playing in place of Elijah Wilkinson, who went on injured reserve on Saturday with a neck injury. He will be eligible to return after four games.

Even without the team’s starting left guard, the Cardinals marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a 12-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a QB sneak by Joshua Dobbs for six. Dobbs was a perfect 4-for-4 for 33 yards passing on the first drive.

RELATED STORIES

Baltimore would respond with a touchdown of their own, going down the field to the tune of 75 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a five-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews.

Colon wasn’t the only Cardinal to go down on Sunday, with running back Damien Williams exiting with a knee injury later on in the matchup.

He is also questionable to return.

Catch the Arizona Cardinals take on the Baltimore Ravens live on 98.7, Arizona Sports app or at ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

(Screen capture from video)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals’ 4th down conversion erased with re-spot, leads to turnover on downs

In a moment that seemed, well, odd, resulted in a turnover on downs for the Arizona Cardinals midway through the second quarter.

41 minutes ago

Jalen Thompson at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson active for Week 8 matchup vs. Ravens

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson is officially active for the team's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

3 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the seco...

Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray officially out for Sunday’s tilt vs. Ravens, Wilkinson to IR

The Arizona Cardinals made a spot on the 53-man roster available, but WR Andre Baccellia was activated, not QB1 Kyler Murray.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray moves 1 step closer to full return

Does Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray really return to action for the first time since last December against the Baltimore Ravens this week?

2 days ago

Kyler Murray smiles...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially doubtful to play vs. Ravens

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's home game against the Ravens.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Gannon: Kyler Murray ‘fully healthy,’ no injury report designation is the ‘truth’

Will quarterback Kyler Murray return Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals' hosting of the Baltimore Ravens? Jonathan Gannon was asked Friday.

2 days ago

Cardinals G Trystan Colon goes out on 1st drive with knee injury