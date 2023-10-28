Close
Kyler Murray officially out for Sunday’s tilt vs. Ravens, Wilkinson to IR

Oct 28, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals made a spot on the 53-man roster available by placing G Elijah Wilkinson on the injured reserve list, but WR Andre Baccellia was activated, not QB1 Kyler Murray.

Murray remains within the 21-day practice window for players emerging from the physically unable to perform list and has until Nov. 8 to be activated to the active roster. If a player isn’t able to play after the 21-day span, he must remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

Murray was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

Wilkinson has a neck injury. According to NFL rules, players placed on injured reserve must miss at least four games, so the earliest he could return is Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams. Trystan Colon has replaced Wilkinson at guard.

Baccellia has been on the Cardinals roster bubble since he was signed in 2021, primarily as a practice squad body.

Last season Baccellia appeared in eight games, recording seven catches for 45 yards.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Damien Williams and defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad for the third time. According to NFL rules, they will need to be promoted to the active roster to play on Sundays.

