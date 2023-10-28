The Arizona Cardinals made a spot on the 53-man roster available by placing G Elijah Wilkinson on the injured reserve list, but WR Andre Baccellia was activated, not QB1 Kyler Murray.

Officially, no Kyler Murray this week.@AZCardinals do create a roster spot by putting G Elijah Wilkinson on IR, but promote WR Andre Baccellia to fill it.https://t.co/zNJ9N1UxBw — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 28, 2023

Murray remains within the 21-day practice window for players emerging from the physically unable to perform list and has until Nov. 8 to be activated to the active roster. If a player isn’t able to play after the 21-day span, he must remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

Murray was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

Wilkinson has a neck injury. According to NFL rules, players placed on injured reserve must miss at least four games, so the earliest he could return is Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams. Trystan Colon has replaced Wilkinson at guard.

Baccellia has been on the Cardinals roster bubble since he was signed in 2021, primarily as a practice squad body.

Last season Baccellia appeared in eight games, recording seven catches for 45 yards.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Damien Williams and defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad for the third time. According to NFL rules, they will need to be promoted to the active roster to play on Sundays.

