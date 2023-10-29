Close
Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson active for Week 8 matchup vs. Ravens

Oct 29, 2023, 12:13 PM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Jalen Thompson at practice...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson is officially active for the team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thompson, who entered the matchup as questionable with hamstring issue, returns back into the starting lineup after missing the past two games.

It marks the first time since Week 1 that both Thompson and safety Budda Baker are active on game day.

Through five games, Thompson has 26 tackles, one interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton is also active after entering the matchup as questionable with a groin injury.

As for those not suiting up for the Cardinals on Sunday, rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark is by far the biggest surprise.

Clark, who has started five games in 2023, is a healthy scratch for the tilt after seeing his role diminish over the past several weeks.

Other inactive Cardinals include safety Qwuantrezz Knight, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, wide receiver Greg Dortch, tight end Blake Whiteheart and defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

On Baltimore’s side of things, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, quarterback Josh Johnson, safety Marcus Williams, running back Keaton Mitchell and offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu are inactive.

The Cardinals take on the Ravens at 1:25 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

