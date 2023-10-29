Close
Cardinals offense sputters after opening drive touchdown in loss to Ravens

Oct 29, 2023, 4:37 PM | Updated: 9:19 pm

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals is sacked during the first half against the Baltimore Rave...

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals is sacked during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals marched down the field on a 12-play opening drive for 75 yards to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was 3-for-3 passing with 24 yards and a rushing touchdown. He found three different receivers, the rushing attack was working — life was good.

The bad news: They wouldn’t score again until the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter.

They would end with a wild flurry, scoring 17 fourth-quarter points, but the comeback would ultimately fall short.

The Cardinals would go on to lose to Baltimore 31-24.

Dobbs would proceed to throw for 208 yards on 25-for-37, including two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was thrown into double-coverage inside Arizona’s own 25-yard line.

The running game, while consistent, couldn’t bail out the passing attack.

Emari Demercado, who was the primary back on Sunday, took 20 carries for 78 yards. He failed to find any splash plays, as his longest run was 13 yards and he averaged 3.9 per carry.

The defense

The Ravens took the ball down the field on their opening drive, immediately answering the Cardinals opening score, to the tune of 10 plays for 75 yards.

Outside of that sustained drive, the Cardinals defense forced Baltimore’s Jordan Stout to punt five times and held this generation’s best field goal kicker, Justin Tucker, to 1-for-2 on field goal opportunities.

Lamar Jackson primarily attacked through the air, which, as one of the most prolific running quarterbacks in the league. He was 18-for-27 for 157 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he had five carries for 17 yards.

Big plays were limited, which is another positive. Rashod Bateman had a 29-yard reception and Justice Hill had a 24-yard catch, but neither went for scores.

Sacks were in good supply, with Dante Stills (1.5), BJ Ojulari (one), Ben Stille (one) and Victor Dimukeje (0.5) getting to Jackson.

The big takeaway from all of the stats, or lack-thereof, is the zero in the takeaways column for the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals and head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore R...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Offensive lull dooms Cardinals against Ravens

Despite a late rally from the Arizona Cardinals, they still fell 31-24 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Arizona Sports voices react.

2 hours ago

Michael Pierce #58 of the Baltimore Ravens forces a fumble by Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardin...

Associated Press

Cardinals shut down by Ravens after opening touchdown

Baltimore gave up a touchdown right out of the gate and two more in the fourth quarter. Their defense dominated the Cardinals.

2 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Should Joshua Dobbs remain the starter until Kyler Murray returns?

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon made no ifs, ands or buts about it when it came to his confidence level in quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

2 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Browns as Kyler Murray’s return nears

Despite Joshua Dobbs' recent struggles, the Cardinals are sticking with the signal caller when it takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

3 hours ago

(Screen capture from video)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals’ 4th down conversion erased with re-spot, leads to turnover on downs

In a moment that seemed, well, odd, resulted in a turnover on downs for the Arizona Cardinals midway through the second quarter.

7 hours ago

FILE - Trystan Colon #63 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood,...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals G Trystan Colon goes out on 1st drive with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals interior lineman Trystan Colon has been taken to the locker room for evaluation for a knee injury.

7 hours ago

