In a moment that seemed, well, odd to the viewers at home, resulted in a turnover on downs for the Arizona Cardinals midway through the second quarter.

On a fourth-and-1 play on the Baltimore 36-yard line, Jonathan Gannon opted to run the ball over kicking a long field goal. Joshua Dobbs handed the ball to Emari Demercado, who was the forward man in an off-set I-formation, and ran into the line.

What caught fans and viewers attention, however, was the actions of an official.

Demercado may or may not have reached the line to gain. Once the ball was placed, the official is shown picking up the ball and moving it back a half-yard.

An official review was performed to determine the exact spot, but ultimately, it was ruled short and the ball was turned over on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Baltimore would go three-and-out and punt back to Arizona.

The Ravens lead the Cardinals 14-7 at the half.

