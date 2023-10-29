Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ 4th down conversion erased with re-spot, leads to turnover on downs

Oct 29, 2023, 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm

(Screen capture from video)...

(Screen capture from video)

(Screen capture from video)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

In a moment that seemed, well, odd to the viewers at home, resulted in a turnover on downs for the Arizona Cardinals midway through the second quarter.

On a fourth-and-1 play on the Baltimore 36-yard line, Jonathan Gannon opted to run the ball over kicking a long field goal. Joshua Dobbs handed the ball to Emari Demercado, who was the forward man in an off-set I-formation, and ran into the line.

What caught fans and viewers attention, however, was the actions of an official.

Demercado may or may not have reached the line to gain. Once the ball was placed, the official is shown picking up the ball and moving it back a half-yard.

RELATED STORIES

An official review was performed to determine the exact spot, but ultimately, it was ruled short and the ball was turned over on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Baltimore would go three-and-out and punt back to Arizona.

The Ravens lead the Cardinals 14-7 at the half.

Catch the Arizona Cardinals take on the Baltimore Ravens live on 98.7, Arizona Sports app or at ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

FILE - Trystan Colon #63 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood,...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals G Trystan Colon goes out on 1st drive with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals interior lineman Trystan Colon has been taken to the locker room for evaluation for a knee injury.

46 minutes ago

Jalen Thompson at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson active for Week 8 matchup vs. Ravens

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson is officially active for the team's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

3 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the seco...

Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray officially out for Sunday’s tilt vs. Ravens, Wilkinson to IR

The Arizona Cardinals made a spot on the 53-man roster available, but WR Andre Baccellia was activated, not QB1 Kyler Murray.

24 hours ago

Kyler Murray at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray moves 1 step closer to full return

Does Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray really return to action for the first time since last December against the Baltimore Ravens this week?

2 days ago

Kyler Murray smiles...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially doubtful to play vs. Ravens

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's home game against the Ravens.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Gannon: Kyler Murray ‘fully healthy,’ no injury report designation is the ‘truth’

Will quarterback Kyler Murray return Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals' hosting of the Baltimore Ravens? Jonathan Gannon was asked Friday.

2 days ago

Cardinals’ 4th down conversion erased with re-spot, leads to turnover on downs