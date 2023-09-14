Close
Coyotes ready to get to work in Australia

Sep 14, 2023

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the preseason NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings at Gila River Arena on September 27, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE — This weekend, the Arizona Coyotes’ main group of players will embark on a nearly 16-hour flight to Melbourne, Australia for the NHL’s Global series.

They will play two preseason games against the Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on Sept. 22 and 23.

With a plethora of fresh faces, the team is excited to not only get the season underway, but to bond and create relationships with their new teammates.

“I mean, right off the jump, you’re spending 10 days together. It’s awesome,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “I think this is going to be an awesome trip for this group and guys are going to have some fun, but we’re also going to put in that work and get ready for the season. I love it.”

For some, a flight from Arizona to Florida may even seem long and grueling. But from the United States to Australia? That’s a different story.

Players will spend their time differently, finding ways to stay busy by playing games, listening to music, and most importantly, finding a way to sleep.

“I will not be playing cards at all … Maybe I’ll get into something after hour 12,” left winger Jason Zucker said. “I might be going sort of crazy, so we’ll see how it goes, but we’re just relying on the medical staff to see if they’re going to tell us when we’re supposed to sleep … but we’ll just try to adapt to it as much as possible and just do the best we can.”

Once the team lands, they’re getting straight to work.

“So we’re literally flying 17 hours. We’re going to land and go straight to the ice, and that’s what’s best for us, right?” Zucker said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re going there to work, and yes, we’re going to have some fun. But this is also training camp that we’re getting ready for the season, and making sure we’re as prepared as we can be.”

After the their trip to the Southern Hemisphere, the Coyotes will return to Tempe to continue preparation for the regular season.

The Coyotes begin the season on Oct. 13 in New Jersey against the Devils. Their home opener is on Oct. 21 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Arizona Coyotes’ Australia traveling roster

Forwards: Nick Bjugstad, Travis Boyd, Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Alex Kerfoot, Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Jack McBain, Liam O’Brien, Nick Schmaltz, Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott, Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, J.J. Moser, Victor Soderstrom, Troy Stecher, Juuso Valimaki

Goaltenders: Connor Ingram, Andrew Oke, Karel Vejmelka

The remaining Coyotes players will report to training camp at the Ice Den Scottsdale on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

