While the Arizona State Sun Devils struggled to gain traction in the first half against Fresno State, they did occupy some headspace during the Arizona Wildcats game.

The Arizona State pitchfork appeared as a graphic to signify a first-and-10 for its rivals early in the Arizona-UTEP game on Pac 12 Network.

Our own conference (on life support) disrespects the Arizona Wildcats by putting that abomination of a pitchfork graphic on the field??#BearDown pic.twitter.com/u8hzmelRLm — Dan Spindle KSL (@DanSpindleKSL) September 17, 2023

At the risk of piling on more malice to the Pac 12 Network – problems with the availability of the network have been well documented – the graphic was just another among a litany of miscues by the channel throughout the years.

Other networks have been notorious for mixing up Arizona and Arizona State when referring to cities or mascots, but for it to happen on your own conference-branded television station in the midst of the league’s nearly inevitable collapse is another level.

While the Sun Devils have had a difficult time through three games on the field, off the field ASU is certainly winning in the head game.

