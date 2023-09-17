Close
Arizona State graphic appears during Arizona Wildcats broadcast on Pac 12 Network

Sep 16, 2023, 8:56 PM

BY HABOOB BLOG


While the Arizona State Sun Devils struggled to gain traction in the first half against Fresno State, they did occupy some headspace during the Arizona Wildcats game.

The Arizona State pitchfork appeared as a graphic to signify a first-and-10 for its rivals early in the Arizona-UTEP game on Pac 12 Network.

At the risk of piling on more malice to the Pac 12 Network – problems with the availability of the network have been well documented – the graphic was just another among a litany of miscues by the channel throughout the years.

Other networks have been notorious for mixing up Arizona and Arizona State when referring to cities or mascots, but for it to happen on your own conference-branded television station in the midst of the league’s nearly inevitable collapse is another level.

While the Sun Devils have had a difficult time through three games on the field, off the field ASU is certainly winning in the head game.

