Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals brass at ASU vs. USC game to potentially scout Trojans’ QB Caleb Williams

Sep 23, 2023, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was in attendance pregame for the Arizona State vs. USC game at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

However, he wasn’t on the home team’s sideline.

Instead, he was spotted on the Trojans’ sideline hours before kickoff by media and fans alike.

RELATED STORIES

USC is home to a player who is widely considered to be the top prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Williams, now a junior, was the winner of the 2022 Heisman Award as a sophomore.

After three games in the 2023 season, the Trojans are 3-0 and Williams has thrown for 878 yards on 55-for-70, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals own two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft — their own and the Houston Texans’. Both teams are currently 0-2 on the season.

Arizona could be in the market for a quarterback as their current signal caller, Kyler Murray, is still rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered late last season.

However, there is the idea that Williams could skip the 2024 Draft in its entirety.

His father, Carl Williams, told GQ for a feature on his son that the draft is “completely backwards,” and the quarterback could return to Southern Cal next season to avoid a “worst possible situation” to begin his professional career.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Joshua Dobbs...

Arizona Sports

Giants LB Bobby Okereke fined for hit on Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke was fined by the NFL for his hit on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Week 2.

7 hours ago

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay...

Associated Press

Cowboys carry on after star cornerback Trevon Diggs’ season-ending knee injury

The Dallas Cowboys carried Super Bowl expectations into the season and a had a defense playing on that lofty level.

8 hours ago

Roy Lopez...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign former Mesquite HS, Arizona DT Roy Lopez

The Arizona Cardinals signed Valley native and former Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez, the team announced.

11 hours ago

Kelvin Beachum leads Cardinals out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Pat Tillman’s impact on Cardinals not lost by new regime

The notorious No. 40 will grace the Arizona Cardinals' practice fields throughout the 2023 regular season.

1 day ago

Dak Prescott attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Well-rounded Cowboys offense begins with efficient Dak Prescott

While a lot of the talk has centered around the Cowboys defense, the offense is nothing to scoff at for the Cardinals in Week 3.

1 day ago

Leki Fotu (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Leki Fotu questionable for Sunday after missing Week 2

The banged up Arizona Cardinals are searching for their first win of the year when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

1 day ago

Cardinals brass at ASU vs. USC game to potentially scout Trojans’ QB Caleb Williams