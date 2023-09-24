Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was in attendance pregame for the Arizona State vs. USC game at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

However, he wasn’t on the home team’s sideline.

Instead, he was spotted on the Trojans’ sideline hours before kickoff by media and fans alike.

USC is home to a player who is widely considered to be the top prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Williams, now a junior, was the winner of the 2022 Heisman Award as a sophomore.

After three games in the 2023 season, the Trojans are 3-0 and Williams has thrown for 878 yards on 55-for-70, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals own two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft — their own and the Houston Texans’. Both teams are currently 0-2 on the season.

Arizona could be in the market for a quarterback as their current signal caller, Kyler Murray, is still rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered late last season.

However, there is the idea that Williams could skip the 2024 Draft in its entirety.

His father, Carl Williams, told GQ for a feature on his son that the draft is “completely backwards,” and the quarterback could return to Southern Cal next season to avoid a “worst possible situation” to begin his professional career.

