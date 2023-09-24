Close
Pac-12 teams well represented in top 10 of AP college football rankings

Sep 24, 2023, 11:43 AM

Bo Nix...

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Colorado fell out of The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after a resounding loss in one of the weekend’s showcase games, and the teams toward the top of the rankings were shuffled and tightened.

A season-high six teams received first-place votes, the most since the 2016 preseason poll. Georgia is still where it started at No. 1 in the AP Top 25, but it is down to 55 first-place votes out of a possible 63.

Michigan remained No. 2 and got a first-place vote. Texas stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 and got a first-place vote after beating Notre Dame with a touchdown on its final offensive play.

No. 7 Washington moved up a spot. The Huskies received a first-place vote.

Southern California fell three places to No. 8 while No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Utah each moved up a spot to give the Pac-12 four teams in the top 10 for the first time in the history of the conference.

The Ducks’ blowout of Sanders’ Colorado team knocked the Buffaloes all the way out of the AP Top 25 from No. 19.

Colorado has been the story of the early season, starting 3-0 after winning just one game last season. The Buffs jumped into the rankings with an opening week upset of TCU, last season’s national runner-up.

After the Buffaloes were dominated at Oregon, USC comes to Boulder next week to give Colorado a chance to either jump back in the rankings or become an afterthought for voters for the rest of the season.

Utah’s victory over UCLA sent the Bruins falling out of the poll, leaving the Pac-12 with six ranked teams after two weeks with a conference-record eight.

College football rankings: AP top 25 poll

1
Georgia(55)
 4-0 1562
2
Michigan(1)
 4-0 1445
3
Texas(2)
 4-0 1401
4
Ohio State(1)
 4-0 1370
↑2
5
Florida State(3)
 4-0 1351
↓1
6
Penn State
 4-0 1244
↑1
7
Washington(1)
 4-0 1228 ↑1
8
USC
 4-0 1169
↓3
9
Oregon
 4-0 1076
↑1
10
Utah
 4-0 981
↑1
11
Notre Dame
 4-1 904
↓2
12
Alabama
 3-1 862
↑1
13
LSU
 3-1 827
↓1
14
Oklahoma
 4-0 716
↑2
15
North Carolina
 4-0 659
↑2
16
Washington State
 4-0 652
↑5
17
Duke
 4-0 648
↑1
18
Miami
 4-0 523
↑2
19
Oregon State
 3-1 366
↓5
20
Ole Miss
 3-1 349
↓5
21
Tennessee
 3-1 260
↑2
22
Florida
 3-1 235
↑3
23
Missouri
 4-0 197
24
Kansas
 4-0 132
25
Fresno State
 4-0 64
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

NCAA FB

