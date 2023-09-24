GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu is officially active for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Fotu entered the week as questionable with a shoulder injury that limited him throughout the past two weeks of practice and kept him out of Arizona’s Week 2 loss to the New York Giants.

Getting Fotu back in the mix is a big plus for a Cardinals defensive line that has been hit hard by injury early on this season.

Carlos Watkins (biceps) and L.J. Collier (biceps), two players who have started for Arizona in 2023, are both out for extended periods of time after being placed on injured reserve with their respective injuries.

With those two and others dealing with ailments, rookie Dante Stills got his first taste of NFL action last week.

Even with Fotu healthy, the rookie figures to still see his fair share of snaps in the rotation of big men.

Not every Cardinal will suit up against the Cowboys, though, with cornerback Starling Thomas V, tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Ilm Manning inactive for the contest. They join linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) as out.

On the other sideline, Dallas will be without starting guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring).

Other Cowboys inactives include safety Israel Mukuamu, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko Jr., cornerback Eric Scott Jr. and quarterback Trey Lance.

The Cardinals take on the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

