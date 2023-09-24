Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals DL Leki Fotu officially active vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sep 24, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:17 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu is officially active for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Fotu entered the week as questionable with a shoulder injury that limited him throughout the past two weeks of practice and kept him out of Arizona’s Week 2 loss to the New York Giants.

Getting Fotu back in the mix is a big plus for a Cardinals defensive line that has been hit hard by injury early on this season.

Carlos Watkins (biceps) and L.J. Collier (biceps), two players who have started for Arizona in 2023, are both out for extended periods of time after being placed on injured reserve with their respective injuries.

RELATED STORIES

With those two and others dealing with ailments, rookie Dante Stills got his first taste of NFL action last week.

Even with Fotu healthy, the rookie figures to still see his fair share of snaps in the rotation of big men.

Not every Cardinal will suit up against the Cowboys, though, with cornerback Starling Thomas V, tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Ilm Manning inactive for the contest. They join linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) as out.

On the other sideline, Dallas will be without starting guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring).

Other Cowboys inactives include safety Israel Mukuamu, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko Jr., cornerback Eric Scott Jr. and quarterback Trey Lance.

The Cardinals take on the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kris Boyd runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck looks on during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kelvin Beachum leads Cardinals out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Pat Tillman’s impact on Cardinals not lost by new regime

The notorious No. 40 will grace the Arizona Cardinals' practice fields throughout the 2023 regular season.

2 days ago

Dak Prescott attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Well-rounded Cowboys offense begins with efficient Dak Prescott

While a lot of the talk has centered around the Cowboys defense, the offense is nothing to scoff at for the Cardinals in Week 3.

2 days ago

Josh Woods practices...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Josh Woods ‘trending the right way,’ but ruled out vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting inside linebacker Josh Woods when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

2 days ago

Micah Parsons sacks Daniel Jones...

Tyler Drake

Electric Cowboys defense presents toughest out yet for 2023 Cardinals

You don't have to look far to get an idea of just how dominant the Dallas Cowboys defense has been two games into the regular season.

3 days ago

Joshua Dobbs in Week 2...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: It’s all about trusting the process for Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs has had quite the NFL road to get to where he is today.

4 days ago

Carlos Watkins...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Carlos Watkins needs biceps surgery, L.J. Collier on the mend

Carlos Watkins is expected to miss time with a biceps injury that needs surgery, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Wednesday.

4 days ago

Cardinals DL Leki Fotu officially active vs. Dallas Cowboys