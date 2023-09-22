TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting inside linebacker Josh Woods when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

It’ll mark the second straight game missed for Woods due to an ankle injury.

Per head coach Jonathan Gannon, the linebacker is progressing through the injury suffered in Arizona’s season-opening loss to Washington, though isn’t healthy enough to return to action quite yet.

“He’s trending the right way right now,” Gannon said Friday.

“He’s not going to be able to go on Sunday, but hopefully we get him back pretty soon here.”

With Woods sidelined for another contest, the Cardinals will turn to Krys Barnes to pick up the slack.

In Woods’ absence last week, Barnes not only earned the starting nod alongside MIKE backer Kyzir White, he finished second on the team with seven tackles to go along with a pass defensed.

Other options that could pick up additional defensive snaps in place of Woods include rookie Owen Pappoe and Ezekiel Turner.

Another player progressing with his respective injury is defensive lineman Leki Fotu.

Fotu, who missed last week’s action with a shoulder issue, has been a limited participant throughout the past two weeks of practice.

“He’s trending the right way,” Gannon said. “He had a good day yesterday and Wednesday. Today he’ll be out there. He’s doing good.”

