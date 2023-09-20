TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs has had quite the NFL road to get to where he is today.

After spending his first three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbs was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 for a fifth-round pick (sound familiar?) before finding his way back to the Steelers a year later.

Then came 2021, which presented its own challenge for Dobbs in the form of a preseason injury after having little tape from the season prior due to COVID-19 and attempting just five passes in one game played.

But what Dobbs didn’t know at the time was just how impactful the injury would be in his career trajectory.

Seemingly at a crossroads in Pittsburgh, Dobbs decided to take his chances elsewhere, beginning with a short practice squad stint with the Detroit Lions before landing not only a 53-man roster spot with the Tennessee Titans but starting the final two games of 2022 with a playoff berth on the line.

Less than a year later, he’s set to make his third start for the Cardinals, one more than what he saw across his first six seasons as a pro combined.

The roller coaster that has been Dobbs’ NFL career could make a lot of heads spin. But for Dobbs, it’s all about trusting the process and not getting too far ahead of where his feet are.

“We live in a world where people are so result-orientated,” Dobbs said Wednesday. “They work for the result, they don’t work to love the process. What I’ve learned in my career is that I’ve just fallen in love with the process … of waking up each day and being the best person I can be, being the best quarterback I can be, coming into the facility preparing the best I can, staying in the moment.

“I learned that if you trust in your process, you’ll be prepared for the opportunities that come your way. When you play (starting) quarterback, there’s only 32 of them in the world. That really puts things in perspective, because there’s a lot of guys vying for those positions. To be one of 32 is a blessing. Still got a lot of work to do and a lot of successes to come. Trusting in that process and staying in the moment has really gotten me where I am today.”

Speaking of where he’s at today, Dobbs and the rest of the offense have their work cut out for them after turning in two very different halves of football against the New York Giants in Week 2.

Among the things to clean up for Dobbs and Co. include avoiding drive-stalling pre-snap penalties and limiting negative plays.

This time around, though, Arizona’s offense has a much tougher test in front of it in an opportunistic Dallas Cowboys defense led by Micah Parsons.

“My sentiment to the offense is when we do execute, when we do what we’re coached to do, when we do what we talked about all week, we’re a really difficult offense to stop,” Dobbs said.

“So, let’s do that throughout the entire game and know what type of football we can play and how much points we can put on the board.”

The Tillman honor

Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune wasn’t donning his typical No. 15 jersey at practice on Wednesday.

Instead, he was sporting the all too familiar No. 40. And for good reason.

In a way to honor Pat Tillman while giving some extra props to those making their mark at practice, head coach Jonathan Gannon has implemented a scout player of the week award.

Tune was the first to don the updated Tillman threads, but he wasn’t the only Cardinal to sport No. 40 this season.

Throughout Week 2’s game prep, wide receiver Andre Baccellia was seen wearing a green No. 40.

We should know more on what went into the decision when Gannon speaks with reporters again on Friday.

Time to pay up

Dobbs wasn’t just slinging out inspirational quotes or giving media members a quick refresher in basic physics during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

He was also paying off a bet with D.J. Humphries following Dobbs’ Tennessee Vols taking the L against the offensive lineman’s Florida Gators last week.

Blink and you would have missed it, though, with Dobbs opting against rocking the Gator shirt shortly after sitting down with reporters before eventually tossing the Florida threads in the garbage on his way out the door.

“It’ll probably upset him I didn’t wear it through the whole interview, but I’m sure he won’t watch the whole interview,” Dobbs said with a smile.

“As long as someone posts the video, I think we’ll be alright.”

