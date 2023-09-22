The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 3 with an 0-2 record against the NFC East, but the buck doesn’t stop there as the Dallas Cowboys visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

After an encouraging half of football against the New York Giants, Arizona fell flat on its face on both sides of the ball in the second half, squandering a 21-point lead in the home-opening loss.

Dallas is coming off two games where its defense carried a heavy load in in Week 1 before the offense and special teams did a lot of the work in Week 2 to reach 2-0 on the season.

The injury report leading up to kickoff is similar to last week, with Leki Fotu being questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant with a shoulder issue all week that kept him out of Week 2.

Linebacker Josh Woods also missed Week 2 with an ankle injury and will not suit up against the Cowboys, but is on track to play soon.

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin did not practice all week because of an ankle injury and is questionable for Week 3 after starting the first two games for Dallas. Center Tyler Biadasz was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday, and did not practice on Friday. He is also questionable.

Additionally, the Cowboys’ camp confirmed that cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during practice Thursday.

A look at the full injury report:

Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Carlos Watkins DL Biceps DNP DNP DNP Out Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Leki Fotu DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full —

Dallas Cowboys

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trevon Diggs CB Knee — Limited DNP Out Jayron Kearse S Illness DNP DNP Full — Zack Martin G/T Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable Tyler Biadasz C Hamstring — Limited DNP Questionable Brandin Cooks WR Knee Limited Full Full — Chuma Edoga G Elbow Limited Full Full — Tyler Smith G/T Hamstring Limited Full Full — Donovan Wilson S Calf Full Full Full —

