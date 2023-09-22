Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Cardinals’ Leki Fotu questionable for Sunday after missing Week 2

Sep 22, 2023, 12:44 PM | Updated: 12:45 pm

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 3 with an 0-2 record against the NFC East, but the buck doesn’t stop there as the Dallas Cowboys visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

After an encouraging half of football against the New York Giants, Arizona fell flat on its face on both sides of the ball in the second half, squandering a 21-point lead in the home-opening loss.

Dallas is coming off two games where its defense carried a heavy load in in Week 1 before the offense and special teams did a lot of the work in Week 2 to reach 2-0 on the season.

The injury report leading up to kickoff is similar to last week, with Leki Fotu being questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant with a shoulder issue all week that kept him out of Week 2.

Linebacker Josh Woods also missed Week 2 with an ankle injury and will not suit up against the Cowboys, but is on track to play soon.

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin did not practice all week because of an ankle injury and is questionable for Week 3 after starting the first two games for Dallas. Center Tyler Biadasz was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday, and did not practice on Friday. He is also questionable.

Additionally, the Cowboys’ camp confirmed that cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during practice Thursday.

A look at the full injury report:

Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Carlos Watkins DL Biceps DNP DNP DNP Out
Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Leki Fotu DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full

Dallas Cowboys

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trevon Diggs CB Knee Limited DNP Out
Jayron Kearse S Illness DNP DNP Full
Zack Martin G/T Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Tyler Biadasz C Hamstring Limited DNP Questionable
Brandin Cooks WR Knee Limited Full Full
Chuma Edoga G Elbow Limited Full Full
Tyler Smith G/T Hamstring Limited Full Full
Donovan Wilson S Calf Full Full Full

