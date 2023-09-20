Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has worked behind the scenes during most of his ACL rehab to his right knee. He and the team haven’t hinted at a potential return date to this point.

Does “soon” mean soon?

The quarterback on Wednesday gave a rare look-in to a workout at the team facility, posting a video of him doing squats. It ended with that one word: “Soon.”

“I tore my ACL 8 months ago..This is the only major injury I’ve had..I’ve never missed the game like this..I’m itching to get back..” he wrote.

“You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments..To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I won’t let us down.”

Murray began the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he has to sit out at least the first four games of the year.

The Cardinals, with Joshua Dobbs starting at quarterback, have gone 0-2 against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

They have upcoming games against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and then a visit to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 1 before the very earliest Murray could return comes with a stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 8), at the Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 15) and at the Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 22).

The 26-year-old Murray completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions with 418 more yards rushing in 2022 before injuring his ACL in his 11th appearance of the year.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By