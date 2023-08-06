Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray among top 5 NFL players in youth apparel sales this offseason

Aug 6, 2023, 2:55 PM

Kyler Murray...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the NFL’s most popular players in merchandise sales this offseason, especially with youth apparel.

From March 1 to May 31, Murray ranked No. 12 in the league in licensed player merchandise sales and was in the top five for youth apparel, according to the NFL Player’s Association.

Items considered were jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products and more.

The top five sellers were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

RELATED STORIES

Murray was one of the league’s biggest risers at 36 spots from last year. No other Cardinals players cracked the NFL’s top 50 in sales.

The sixth-year quarterback, Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Rodgers and Justin Fields made up the top five in youth apparel sales.

The Cardinals unveiled a new set of uniforms in April after years of fans clamoring for a refresh. The last time Arizona overhauled its look was in 2005.

Murray will don the new red, white and black jerseys this upcoming season after his return from a torn ACL. He nor the team has put a specific timeline on his return to game action after he suffered the injury in Week 14.

Arizona Cardinals

Antonio Hamilton tackles Emari Demercado...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Red & White practice gives Cardinals 1st real dress rehearsal

The Arizona Cardinals got a taste of what gamedays at State Farm Stadium are going to be like in 2023 with Saturday's Red & White practice.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals LB Kyle Soelle talks alma mater ASU joining the Big 12

Arizona Cardinals LB Kyle Soelle talks alma mater ASU joining the Big 12. Video: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Running back Eno Benjamin #26 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts during a NFL team training camp at St...

Arizona Sports

Former ASU, Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles, out for season

Former ASU and Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin has ruptured his Achilles tendon and will miss the upcoming season.

2 days ago

Greg Dortch during practice...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Greg Dortch keeps eyes on opportunity after on-off use in 2022

Greg Dortch hopes to take a step forward after a productive 2022 that also saw his playing time go up and down.

3 days ago

Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes during the second quarter in a game against the Ba...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals sign former Colts running back Marlon Mack

The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Marlon Mack to a one-year deal, the football team announced on Friday.

3 days ago

Jonathan Gannon at Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Jonathan Gannon’s big-picture view for Cardinals in focus at camp

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's plan has been just as advertised more than a week into training camp.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray among top 5 NFL players in youth apparel sales this offseason