Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the NFL’s most popular players in merchandise sales this offseason, especially with youth apparel.

From March 1 to May 31, Murray ranked No. 12 in the league in licensed player merchandise sales and was in the top five for youth apparel, according to the NFL Player’s Association.

Items considered were jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products and more.

The top five sellers were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Murray was one of the league’s biggest risers at 36 spots from last year. No other Cardinals players cracked the NFL’s top 50 in sales.

The sixth-year quarterback, Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Rodgers and Justin Fields made up the top five in youth apparel sales.

The Cardinals unveiled a new set of uniforms in April after years of fans clamoring for a refresh. The last time Arizona overhauled its look was in 2005.

Murray will don the new red, white and black jerseys this upcoming season after his return from a torn ACL. He nor the team has put a specific timeline on his return to game action after he suffered the injury in Week 14.

