After selecting 12 players in the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals got to work on signing undrafted free agents.

Here’s a look at Arizona’s undrafted free agents as of Saturday:

Colorado WR Xavier Weaver

Weaver became the Cardinals’ first reported undrafted free agent addition, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal includes $255,000 in guaranteed money for Weaver, Pelissero said.

The 6-foot-1 Weaver led the Buffaloes with 923 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on 70 touches as a fifth-year senior at Colorado after playing four years at South Florida.

NC State LS Joe Shimko

Shimko’s agency, Shark Sports Management, announced Arizona had signed the long snapper with over 300 long snaps in his 37-game, five-year career with the Wolfpack.

Listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, he won the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2024 for the nation’s best long snapper.

Shimko also has a knack for giving back, raising over $400,000 for charity over a two-summer stretch, according to his NC State biography.

UNC DT Myles Murphy

The Cardinals signed the 6-foot-4, 309-pound UNC interior defensive lineman to add some depth to the front seven.

Murphy tallied 24 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack last season with the Tarheels.

Although he’s a massive body now, he used to be a running back in middle school. After his football career, Murphy has aspirations of getting into sports media.

This story will be updated with the Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agents.

