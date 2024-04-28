<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — a move that experts and fans alike have predicted for several months.

However, one Cardinal in particular has seen this coming for an entire year.

“Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marvin and I was like ‘dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?'” Cardinals offensive tackle, and former Ohio State teammate of Harrison, Paris Johnson Jr. told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner in March.

“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal,” Johnson reflected.

Johnson and Harrison played two seasons together in Columbus, helping the Buckeyes go 11-2 in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After hearing his name called at the draft on Thursday, Harrison reminisced on the conversation he had with Johnson just a year ago.

“I just really loved the Cardinals,” Harrison told Arizona Sports. “Watching them growing up … Larry Fitzgerald being one of the best receivers in the league for a long period of time … The Cardinals always caught my eye.”

Harrison is excited to have the chance to suit up with Johnson once again.

“It’s crazy how it’s all come full circle,” he said.

Back in March, Johnson reflected on his time at Ohio State and how he was always surrounded with NFL-caliber receivers. For example, Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Saints’ Chris Olave, and Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba are some recent Buckeye receivers to thrive at the next level.

However, Johnson had some high praise for the Cardinal’s newest rookie.

“I truly think he’s the best receiver that I’ve seen at Ohio State with my own two eyes,” Johnson said. From his point of view as a teammate, it’s the time that Harrison puts in outside of practice that make him one-of-a-kind.

“It’s the work you don’t see,” Johnson said. “He works and he works. That’s why I respect him so much.”

What will Harrison’s impact look like in Arizona? To Johnson, it’s pretty simple.

“I think he’s going to be the one X receiver,” Johnson said. “Just throw it up, he’s down there somewhere. That’s his impact.”

Now that the Ohio State duo is reunited in Arizona, Johnson and Harrison will put in the work throughout the offseason so they can take the field together in August.

Even Johnson’s mom, Monica Daniels, is excited for the former Buckeyes’ reunion.

Congratulations to you, @MarvHarrisonJr , and your family! It'll be like old times. See you all in the Desert 🏜️. Buckeyes ➡️ Cardinals Great Day to be a Cardinal! #GoBucks #BirdGang @ParisJohnsonJr @Mike_CoachD pic.twitter.com/Bm1nYjn3FK — Monica Daniels 💕💚 (@MonicaCLDaniels) April 26, 2024