Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Marvin Harrison Jr. reunites with Ohio State teammate Paris Johnson Jr. in Arizona

Apr 27, 2024, 7:54 PM | Updated: 8:43 pm

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr....

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. pose together after Harrison was drafted. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor


On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — a move that experts and fans alike have predicted for several months.

However, one Cardinal in particular has seen this coming for an entire year.

“Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marvin and I was like ‘dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?'” Cardinals offensive tackle, and former Ohio State teammate of Harrison, Paris Johnson Jr. told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner in March.

“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal,” Johnson reflected.

Johnson and Harrison played two seasons together in Columbus, helping the Buckeyes go 11-2 in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

RELATED STORIES

After hearing his name called at the draft on Thursday, Harrison reminisced on the conversation he had with Johnson just a year ago.

“I just really loved the Cardinals,” Harrison told Arizona Sports. “Watching them growing up … Larry Fitzgerald being one of the best receivers in the league for a long period of time … The Cardinals always caught my eye.”

Harrison is excited to have the chance to suit up with Johnson once again.

“It’s crazy how it’s all come full circle,” he said.

Back in March, Johnson reflected on his time at Ohio State and how he was always surrounded with NFL-caliber receivers. For example, Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Saints’ Chris Olave, and Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba are some recent Buckeye receivers to thrive at the next level.

However, Johnson had some high praise for the Cardinal’s newest rookie.

“I truly think he’s the best receiver that I’ve seen at Ohio State with my own two eyes,” Johnson said. From his point of view as a teammate, it’s the time that Harrison puts in outside of practice that make him one-of-a-kind.

“It’s the work you don’t see,” Johnson said. “He works and he works. That’s why I respect him so much.”

What will Harrison’s impact look like in Arizona? To Johnson, it’s pretty simple.

“I think he’s going to be the one X receiver,” Johnson said. “Just throw it up, he’s down there somewhere. That’s his impact.”

Now that the Ohio State duo is reunited in Arizona, Johnson and Harrison will put in the work throughout the offseason so they can take the field together in August.

Even Johnson’s mom, Monica Daniels, is excited for the former Buckeyes’ reunion.

Arizona Cardinals

Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his interception against th...

David Veenstra

Marvin Harrison Jr. respects new Cardinals CB Max Melton’s game from college battles

New Arizona Cardinals draft picks Max Melton and Marvin Harrison Jr. are very familiar with each other going back to their college battles.

6 hours ago

Xavier Weaver...

Arizona Sports

Tracking the undrafted free agents signed by the Arizona Cardinals

After selecting 12 players in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals got to work signing undrafted free agents. Here's the list so far.

7 hours ago

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NF...

David Veenstra

All the Arizona Cardinals picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Full list

The 2024 NFL Draft is over for the Arizona Cardinals after making 12 selections, beginning with Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

8 hours ago

Jaden Davis defends a wide receiver...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals take Miami CB Jaden Davis with 226th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals selected Miami cornerback Jaden Davis with the 226th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

8 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals land UAB WR Tejhaun Palmer with 191st pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals took UAB wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer with the 191st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

10 hours ago

Christian Jones speaks with the media...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals add Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones with No. 162 in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals selected Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones with the 162nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

11 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. reunites with Ohio State teammate Paris Johnson Jr. in Arizona