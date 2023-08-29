Close
New era notes: Cardinals, Kyler Murray sticking to plan when it comes to health

Aug 28, 2023, 9:31 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not meet his lofty goal of returning from a torn ACL by Week 1.

His reported placement on the physically unable to perform list — and the mandatory four-game absence that goes along with it — ruins those plans royally.

The door may be shut on Murray taking the field until at the very least Week 5, but the path forward remains for the signal caller.

“He’s got a plan that’s football related and he’s got a plan that’s rehab related,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. “Both are important, but obviously the plan that’s most important right now is his health.

“When we structure his day and his week and this last month with him, we plan accordingly for that.”

From one list to the next

The quarterback isn’t the only Cardinal slated to miss a chunk of games due to being on an injured list, either.

Gannon confirmed rookie cornerback Garrett Williams is expected to begin the year on the non-football injury list. He has to miss at least four games before he can be activated.

The 2023 third-rounder had been on the NFI list since the beginning of training camp as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Syracuse.

Despite not being able to practice, Williams has still managed to catch the eye of Gannon.

“He’s doing great,” Gannon said. “For a rookie that hasn’t been able to practice, he has his plan daily and weekly and monthly of health and football, knowing health is most important. We put a lot on his plate and he’s responded well.”

Jury’s still out

Two members of the Cardinals offensive line in Jon Gaines II and Dennis Daley were — as Gannon likes to say — nicked up in the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gaines was lost after the first play of the game to a knee issue, while Daley suffered an ankle injury later on in the win.

As of Monday, their statuses remain up in the air.

“They’re going through medical still right now. … Still kind of evaluating where that’s at,” Gannon said.

What’s next?

Once cutdown day happens Tuesday, the attention turns squarely to Week 1.

Arizona will get some work this week before getting an additional day in during game week.

“We have a walkthrough tomorrow and then we’re going to work Wednesday and Thursday and then they’ll be off on the weekend,” Gannon said. “We’ll get a bonus Monday in that’ll be Washington based, they’re off their normal day Tuesday and then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (practice).

“Travel Friday night and then Saturday we’re in D.C. We’ll do our mock game there because the three-hour time change there and then play Sunday.”

