With Colt McCoy’s sudden release on Monday, there’s two frontrunners for the starting QB job in rookie Clayton Tune and newcomer Josh Dobbs.

But while Tune has been in the offense throughout training camp in addition to seeing added preseason snaps, it’s Dobbs who appears to have the lead for the role.

That’ll happen when you’ve worked with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and general manager Monti Ossenfort on top of Arizona already having shown interest earlier this offseason.

That’s not to say, it’s going to be a seamless transition for the new arm, with only a handful of practices before the Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders in their season opener.

“It’s never easy for a new guy coming to a new team but he’s familiar with the system, he’s familiar with Drew and Iz,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. “We feel good with where he’s at with that.”

“Monti and I aren’t going to bring anyone in here that the character doesn’t check out first,” the head coach added. “He’s extremely intelligent, character is through the roof. He’s actually a guy we looked at signing in the offseason, so we kind of did a lot of work on him back then.”

Dobbs heads to the desert with eight games across stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, though did not take a regular season snap with any of the franchises.

In his eight games played, Dobbs completed 58.8% of his passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. He also carried the rock 14 times for 75 yards.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By