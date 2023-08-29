Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

New Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs’ character is ‘through the roof’

Aug 28, 2023, 7:27 PM

Josh Dobbs calls a play...

Joshua Dobbs #11 of the Tennessee Titans calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

With Colt McCoy’s sudden release on Monday, there’s two frontrunners for the starting QB job in rookie Clayton Tune and newcomer Josh Dobbs.

But while Tune has been in the offense throughout training camp in addition to seeing added preseason snaps, it’s Dobbs who appears to have the lead for the role.

That’ll happen when you’ve worked with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and general manager Monti Ossenfort on top of Arizona already having shown interest earlier this offseason.

RELATED STORIES

That’s not to say, it’s going to be a seamless transition for the new arm, with only a handful of practices before the Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders in their season opener.

“It’s never easy for a new guy coming to a new team but he’s familiar with the system, he’s familiar with Drew and Iz,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. “We feel good with where he’s at with that.”

“Monti and I aren’t going to bring anyone in here that the character doesn’t check out first,” the head coach added. “He’s extremely intelligent, character is through the roof. He’s actually a guy we looked at signing in the offseason, so we kind of did a lot of work on him back then.”

Dobbs heads to the desert with eight games across stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, though did not take a regular season snap with any of the franchises.

In his eight games played, Dobbs completed 58.8% of his passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. He also carried the rock 14 times for 75 yards.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Matt Prater (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Colt McCoy (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins chasing Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker and Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Rondale Moore (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Trey McBride (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Justin Watson (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray looks on...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals, Kyler Murray sticking to plan when it comes to health

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not meet his lofty goal of returning from a torn ACL by Week 1.

23 hours ago

Colt McCoy at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: Colt McCoy’s release a tough but necessary move for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had seen enough when it came to Colt McCoy running the offense, releasing the QB on Monday.

23 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Competitive advantage: Cardinals not naming starter ahead of Week 1

The Cardinals mark one of the only NFL teams not entering the week with a known No. 1 QB, and that's OK in Jonathan Gannon's eyes.

23 hours ago

Colt McCoy passes...

Tyler Drake

Colt McCoy cut, making Cardinals’ Week 1 starting quarterback uncertain

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune could start Week 1 vs. Washington.

23 hours ago

Kyler Murray looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals reportedly to keep QB Kyler Murray on PUP list

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will start the regular season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and miss four games.

23 hours ago

Corey Clement catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ 53-man roster prediction ahead of cutdown day

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to trimming the roster down to 53 players.

2 days ago

New Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs’ character is ‘through the roof’