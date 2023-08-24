The Arizona Cardinals are acquiring quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, the team announced Thursday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Dobbs has bounced around since getting selected 135th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two years later, after throwing 17 total passes in games for the Steelers, Dobbs was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.

The Jaguars waived Dobbs a year later, and then the signal caller returned to Pittsburgh for one season before having a year off due to injury. For last season, Dobbs signed a one-year deal with the Browns, was waived in November, signed a practice squad deal with the Detroit Lions and then was signed off it by the Tennessee Titans in late December.

Dobbs started the last two games of the season for Tennessee, a team without starter Ryan Tannehill and going beyond struggling rookie Malik Willis. He was 40-of-68 on pass attempts for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to go with eight rushing attempts for 44 yards.

The Titans, still competing for a playoff spot, lost both games. Dobbs then returned to the Browns this past offseason in free agency prior to the trade.

It marks the third trade of the day for general manager Monti Ossenfort, who began Thursday with the trading away of safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

He didn’t stop there, shipping off offensive lineman Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-rounder next year.

It’s a reunion of sorts for Dobbs and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who worked with the signal caller during his time as Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach last season. Ossenfort was also in the Titans front office that signed Dobbs late last season.

Dobbs will compete for the starting quarterback position alongside veteran backup Colt McCoy and 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune, who were splitting first-team duties in practice on Thursday. Quarterback Kyler Murray continues to work his way back from a knee injury, with his return date unknown at this time.

