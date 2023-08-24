Close
Cardinals trading OL Josh Jones to Texans

Aug 24, 2023, 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

BY TYLER DRAKE


The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done dealing Thursday, shipping out offensive lineman Josh Jones and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a fifth-rounder, the team announced.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the deal.

It marks the second trade executed by general manager Monti Ossenfort on Thursday following the team’s decision to send safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Jones, who played collegiately at Houston.

The 2020 third-rounder, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, heads to the Texans after logging 47 games (21 starts) at left and right tackle in addition to right guard, though Jones figures to fit better on the outside.

Jones was seemingly locked in as a second-teamer along Arizona’s offensive line throughout training camp. He and Kelvin Beachum had rotated between left and right tackle.

With Jones no longer on the roster, Beachum now takes over the defacto swing tackle behind D.J. Humphries and rookie first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr.

The Jones trade marks the most recent dealing between Arizona and Houston following their draft day deal that landed the Cardinals a 2024 first-round pick in exchange for a package centered around the No. 3 overall pick.

The Texans used that pick on Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, while the Cardinals orchestrated another trade with the Detroit Lions to move back up to No. 6 to take Jonhson.

