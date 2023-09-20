Close
Arizona Cardinals sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

Sep 20, 2023, 11:10 AM

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets caries the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on August 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


The Arizona Cardinals made an addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing wide receiver Jeff Smith. This follows the team releasing wideout Daniel Arias from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Smith has been in the NFL since 2019, getting his start with the New York Jets after going undrafted out of Boston College. While playing in only one game for his rookie season and mainly holding a spot on the practice squad, Smith went on to have a special teams role while occasionally featuring in the offense over the next three seasons.

In his four seasons for the Jets, Smith caught 34 balls for 426 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

Smith signed with the New York Giants in March but was waived at the start of August on an injury settlement.

The 6-foot-1 wideout originally began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting the Eagles’ last three games as a true freshman before moving to wideout for his final three years.

