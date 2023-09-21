Close
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffered torn ACL ahead of Cardinals game

Sep 21, 2023, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


The Arizona Cardinals were in need of some good juju going into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but this probably isn’t what they were looking for.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other reports coming out of Cowboys camp Thursday, standout cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice on Thursday.

Diggs, who played in both of the Cowboys’ wins this season, recorded an interception, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and four tackles. He was a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, racking up a league leading 11 INTs in 2021.

The fourth-year veteran out of Alabama signed a five-year, $97 million extension with Dallas this past training camp.

Diggs isn’t the only all-world talent at cornerback for Dallas. Stephon Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, lines up at the other side the field at corner. DeRon Bland, Devin Harper or Jourdan Lewis could be in line to step in for Diggs.

