Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Victor Dimukeje seeing hard work, patience pay off in Year 3

Sep 18, 2023, 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Entering the season, most of the talk surrounding the Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers room focused on:

– Zaven Collins moving from inside to pass rusher.
– Cameron Thomas making a big Year 2 jump.
– BJ Ojulari’s potential right out the gate as a rookie.
– Dennis Gardeck being Dennis Gardeck on and off the field.

Even Jesse Luketa got some added run thanks to his dual-threat ability as a fullback and linebacker.

But when Week 1 rolled around, it was a name not making offseason headlines that picked up the season-opening start alongside Collins in Victor Dimukeje.

RELATED STORIES

Not only did he start, Dimukeje made the most of his 25 defensive snaps (35% of available reps) behind a sack, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a QB hit.

He followed that up with a half-sack, two tackles and two QB hits in Week 2 on three fewer snaps (22).

In a defense that encourages creativity and versatility, Dimukeje fits the bill in coordinator Nick Rallis’ scheme. He can set edges, rush inside and out and use his wits to get the better of the guy across from him.

But above all else, he embraces competition and a team-first mentality that Rallis requires of his players.

It’s a credit to Dimukeje’s work ethic, patience and overall ability to buy in and trust the vision head coach Jonathan Gannon and Rallis have for the unit and franchise as a whole.

“I’m just playing a lot faster in the pass rush and using my hands better and just overall effort running to the ball and a greater confidence level when I’m out there,” he said Monday.

“It’s a big deal for me, because this is my third year and I’m trying to take that huge step in my game and it’s paying off so far,” the LB added. “Just got to keep building off of it, keep trying to put the team in positions to win and just get better every week.”

After seeing most of his action as a special teamer throughout the past three seasons, Dimukeje is finally making his mark consistently under the new regime.

In Gardeck’s eyes, it was all about Dimukeje getting a legit chance at proving himself. The captain knew his teammate had the juice, he just needed a shot to show it.

“I think a lot of it is just opportunities,” Gardeck said last Monday. “He’s been a great pass rusher for us and it’s just nice to see the opportunities come in and him capitalizing on those opportunities.

“He made a huge leap from Year 1 to Year 2 and he’s continued on that trend. It’s nice to see him have that success.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kris Boyd runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck looks on during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Budda Baker in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to return from IR in 2023

Budda Baker's stint on injured reserve is not expected to be season-ending, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday.

6 hours ago

Saquon Barkley scores...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ early successes fizzle away in 2nd half of Week 2 loss to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals turned in two very different halves of football against the New York Giants on Sunday.

1 day ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially inactive vs. Giants

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is officially inactive for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

1 day ago

James Conner smiles at home...

Tyler Drake

Game on: Arizona Cardinals eager to kick off home slate the right way

The Arizona Cardinals return to the nest for their first regular season game since Christmas 2022, looking to right the ship at home.

3 days ago

Isaiah Simmons celebrates a turnover...

Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons eyeing Week 2 win, not revenge vs. Arizona Cardinals

For the first time since getting dealt to the Giants this offseason, ex-Cardinal Isaiah Simmons returns to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.

3 days ago

Saquon Barkley carries the football...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals defense not overlooking Saquon Barkley, scoreless Giants

The New York Giants rolled out one of the worst offensive showings in Week 1. That doesn't mean the Cardinals are taking them lightly.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ Victor Dimukeje seeing hard work, patience pay off in Year 3