Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Jonathan Gannon’s State Farm Stadium woes continue in Cardinals’ loss to Giants

Sep 17, 2023, 6:19 PM | Updated: 8:59 pm

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter in the game agai...

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — State Farm Stadium hasn’t been kind to Jonathan Gannon. Which is a problem if you’re the first-year head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday, the Cardinals squandered a 21-point lead in the second half. Their defense yielded 31 points and 358 yards in the final 30 minutes. And as they walked off a brutal loss in Gannon’s Arizona debut, trolls in Philadelphia cackled with glee.

“Looks just like the second half of the Super Bowl!” one of them said in an email.

It’s hard to feel good about a 31-28 loss to New York, the largest Giants’ comeback in the Super Bowl era. In his last two games in Glendale, Gannon’s defense has given up 55 second-half points. The Cardinals did everything they needed to do to blow a commanding halftime lead, and Gannon blamed himself exclusively, covering for everyone in his vicinity.

RELATED STORIES

But it’s not hard to see the progress.

The 2023 Cardinals are this close to being 2-0. They are clearly not the worst team in the NFL nor are they tanking for USC star Caleb Williams. They fought their way out of that narrative on Sunday by manhandling the Giants for 2.5 quarters.

The team showed off its newfound appetite for physicality. Quarterback Josh Dobbs took a quantum leap in performance, just as he promised. The Cardinals had 104 yards of total offense after just two series, a market improvement from the 210 total yards produced in Week 1. And when Dobbs ran through a Giants defender on his way to a rushing touchdown, you could almost feel the Valley swooning over its new quarterback.

There are many ways to lead in the NFL. Serving as your own lead blocker on a touchdown run is very effective.

“We fight,” Dobbs said. “One hundred percent, we fight. We can compete with anyone. And when we execute, we’re a difficult offense to stop.”

But then the bottom fell out of the tub. The Cardinals offense lost its aggression and creativity. Without injured star Budda Baker, the defense wore down. The new coaching staff learned some painful lessons on the fly about finishing in the NFL. And with each successful drive, the visiting Giants emboldened and inspired their legion of fans inside State Farm Stadium

This represents the ultimate failure. The best way to rid this stadium of infidels and bipartisan crowds is to beat the opposing team like a marching drum. To make it fruitless and emotionally painful for all enemy fans who dare step inside State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals were very close to making that point emphatically, very close to planting the first seeds of their next great home-field advantage.

Instead, the scene turned ugly. Tied at 28 with a chance to win the game, the Cardinals committed successive false start penalties because of excessive crowd noise. Because Giants fans found their voices and made communication very difficult. It would happen again on the Cardinals’ ill-fated final possession, and in the end, the team was once again victimized by their home-field disadvantage.

That makes Sunday’s defeat a bitter loss to swallow regardless of progress and entertainment value. After all, it’s hard to feel good when the post-game party is all dressed up in blue.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Saquon Barkley scores...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ early successes fizzle away in 2nd half of Week 2 loss to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals turned in two very different halves of football against the New York Giants on Sunday.

1 day ago

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball while defended by Deonte Banks #25 of the Ne...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals blow 2nd-half lead in Week 2 loss to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals blew a big second-half lead against the New York Giants in the home opener at State Farm Stadium.

1 day ago

New York Giants QB Daniels Jones runs against the Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals blow 21-point lead, fall to awakened Giants

Spotting the Arizona Cardinals a 20-0 start, the New York Giants shifted into a gear of urgency to begin the seventh quarter of the season.

1 day ago

Carlos Watkins at practice for the Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins questionable to return vs. Giants

Entering Week 2 already down two rotation defensive linemen, the Arizona Cardinals continued taking hits against the New York Giants.

1 day ago

New York Giants fans, Arizona Cardinals fans...

Haboob Blog

The Giants were outscored 60-0 to begin the season vs. Cowboys, Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals kept pace with the Dallas Cowboys in scoring a lot and allowing no points by the New York Giants.

1 day ago

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants...

Kevin Zimmerman

Joshua Dobbs finds early rhythm, shoulders in for Cardinals touchdown vs. Giants

Joshua Dobbs began the season as starting quarterback 17 days after joining the Arizona Cardinals. He found a rhythm early in Week 2.

1 day ago

Jonathan Gannon’s State Farm Stadium woes continue in Cardinals’ loss to Giants