The New York Giants fell 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys to open their 2023 campaign. Hey, those Cowboys might be pretty good.

But quite possibly, it is the Giants who are very bad. At least that was fair to say before New York rallied from 21 down midway through the third quarter to pull off a 31-28 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

The 0-2 Arizona Cardinals, who by some sportsbooks were projected underdogs for every single game this season, found themselves exactly on pace by halftime to defeat the Giants by the same 40-0 score as Dallas had a week prior.

Arizona led 20-0 thanks to holding a 16-5 advantage of first downs against New York, a 241-81 total yards advantage, plus a 6.9-3.1 yards per play difference.

The 60 points allowed without scoring to begin a season was the second-most since the 1970 merger. Only the 1978 Baltimore Colts allowed more (86) before scoring themselves, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

New York showed urgency out of halftime, scoring just 1:17 into the third quarter with a 58-yard deep shot to Jalin Hyatt followed by a 14-yard run by quarterback Daniel Jones to pull within 20-7. They would score on every one of their second-half drives, finishing with touchdowns on four straight until a field goal gave them their first lead with 19 seconds left in the game.

Projections were favorable for the Giants to produce in 2023 under second-year head coach Brian Daboll. He helped turn around New York last season for a 9-7-1 campaign before a win over the Minnesota Vikings got them into the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Momentum had not carried over into this year through six quarters.

The Cardinals, after a disappointing offensive performance in their own season opener, looked clean and competent on that side of the ball Sunday. The defense showed up as it did in a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders, turning the well-paid Jones over once and forcing three punts on drives lasting five or fewer plays to begin the game at State Farm Stadium.

Giants fans were not doing well until, likely, the fourth quarter rolled around.

Giants fans waiting to score a point… pic.twitter.com/bTHzSjfgXP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

Giants have Been out scored 60-0 through 6 quarters this season how strong does god think I am?? pic.twitter.com/CVG8M0L8PO — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) September 17, 2023

Me being a Yankees and Giants fan. pic.twitter.com/v6wFMvialt — Evan Daniel (@itsmrevandaniel) September 17, 2023

How many points have the Giants scored this season? pic.twitter.com/MSfpOuMWF0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 17, 2023

The Giants paid Daniel Jones 45 million dollars pic.twitter.com/7jNekP02Vo — Jason 🦥 (@spongebobsloth) September 17, 2023

doesnt seem like the giants are having a good time today — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) September 17, 2023

The Giants’ ability to field a competent football team after giving fans their first ounce of real hope in 7 years pic.twitter.com/MOMHGv3nmi — ryan 🦦 (@AnunobyDynasty) September 17, 2023

