GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is officially inactive for the team’s Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

The safety entered Sunday’s tilt as questionable after popping up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday with a hamstring injury.

With Baker sidelined, Arizona will turn to Jalen Thompson, K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere at safety against the Giants.

In addition to Baker, defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder), who was also questionable for Sunday, is inactive.

They join cornerback Rashad Fenton, offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Ilm Manning, wide receiver Elijah Higgins, defensive lineman L.J. Collier (injured reserve) and linebacker Josh Woods as inactive for the Week 2 contest.

With Collier and Woods out, look for rookies Dante Stills and Owen Pappoe to get some added run.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand), however, will play.

As for the Giants, offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), brother of rookie pass rusher BJ Ojulari, are inactive after dealing with their respective injuries throughout the week of practice.

They are joined by safety Gervarrius Owens, tight end Lawrence Cager, defensive lineman Jordon Riley and cornerback Darnay Holmes.

The Cardinals take on the Giants at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

