ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals promote three to active roster and place L.J. Collier on injured reserve

Sep 16, 2023, 2:22 PM

L.J. Collier during practice...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals have been active with their practice squad, announcing Saturday they have signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated defensive lineman Eric Banks and cornerback Quavian White to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

L.J. Collier was also placed on the reserved/injured list.

Chachere played CB at Fresno State University and entered the NFL as a undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2018. Since that time, he has been with the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, mainly on those teams’ practice squads.

His most extensive time on field has been as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ special teams unit.

This is his third stint with the Arizona Cardinals, the first on the active roster.

Eric Banks and Quavian White

Banks played college football for the UTSA Roadrunners. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Los Angles Rams in 2020.

After a year on the Rams’ practice squad, he spent a month with the Los Angles Chargers in September 2021 and signed with the Detroit Lions in October 2021. He signed with the Cardinals in November 2022 after being waived by the Lions.

White played college football at Georgia State – where he had 10 career interceptions — and went undrafted in 2023. He signed with the Cardinals soon after the draft.

L.J. Collier officially to IR

A first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, L.J. Collier was placed on the reserved/injured list. He signed with the Cardinals in March. Friday, he was officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a biceps injury.

Players on the reserved/injured list don’t count against the active roster.

Starting last year, players placed on the reserved/injured list need to miss a minimum of four games. NFL teams can designate up to eight players to return from IR during the season, and an individual player can be so designated twice.

If a player is placed on this list before the regular season begins, he’s forced to miss the entire year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

