ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Giants’ Darren Waller out Wednesday, Cardinals’ James Conner limited

Sep 13, 2023, 1:59 PM

Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants on the sidelines during a pre-season football game against...

Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants on the sidelines during a pre-season football game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 2 searching for their first win of the Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort era.

After a semi-encouraging loss to the Washington Commanders, the same cannot be said for their opposition. The New York Giants were humiliated in primetime 40-0.

The injury report for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. kickoff is fairly positive for the Cardinals.

The only integral player on it is running back James Conner, who is limited due a calf issue. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who finished second in snaps for the season opener that featured a rotational approach for that group, did not practice because of a biceps injury.

The same claim cannot be made for the Giants. All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas did not practice after tweaking his hamstring on Sunday. Big-time offseason acquisition Darren Waller earned a DNP designation as well to rest his own hamstring.

A look at the full injury report:

New York Giants-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
L.J. Collier DL Biceps DNP
Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Limited
James Conner RB Hand Limited
Leki Fotu DL Shoulder Limited

New York Giants

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Thomas OL Hamstring DNP
Darren Waller TE Hamstring/Rest DNP
Deonte Banks DB Calf Limited
Cam Brown LB Ankle Limited
Cor’Dale Flott DB Hamstring Limited
Graham Gano K Right Ankle Limited
Azeez Ojulari LB Hamstring Limited
Gervarrius Owens DB Hamstring Limited
Matt Peart OL Elbow Limited
Wan’Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

