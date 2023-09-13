The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 2 searching for their first win of the Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort era.

After a semi-encouraging loss to the Washington Commanders, the same cannot be said for their opposition. The New York Giants were humiliated in primetime 40-0.

The injury report for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. kickoff is fairly positive for the Cardinals.

The only integral player on it is running back James Conner, who is limited due a calf issue. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who finished second in snaps for the season opener that featured a rotational approach for that group, did not practice because of a biceps injury.

The same claim cannot be made for the Giants. All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas did not practice after tweaking his hamstring on Sunday. Big-time offseason acquisition Darren Waller earned a DNP designation as well to rest his own hamstring.

A look at the full injury report:

New York Giants-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status L.J. Collier DL Biceps DNP – – – Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP – – – Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Limited – – – James Conner RB Hand Limited – – – Leki Fotu DL Shoulder Limited – – –

New York Giants

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Thomas OL Hamstring DNP – – – Darren Waller TE Hamstring/Rest DNP – – – Deonte Banks DB Calf Limited – – – Cam Brown LB Ankle Limited – – – Cor’Dale Flott DB Hamstring Limited – – – Graham Gano K Right Ankle Limited – – – Azeez Ojulari LB Hamstring Limited – – – Gervarrius Owens DB Hamstring Limited – – – Matt Peart OL Elbow Limited – – – Wan’Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited – – –

