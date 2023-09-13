ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Injury report: Giants’ Darren Waller out Wednesday, Cardinals’ James Conner limited
Sep 13, 2023, 1:59 PM
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 2 searching for their first win of the Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort era.
After a semi-encouraging loss to the Washington Commanders, the same cannot be said for their opposition. The New York Giants were humiliated in primetime 40-0.
The injury report for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. kickoff is fairly positive for the Cardinals.
The only integral player on it is running back James Conner, who is limited due a calf issue. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who finished second in snaps for the season opener that featured a rotational approach for that group, did not practice because of a biceps injury.
The same claim cannot be made for the Giants. All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas did not practice after tweaking his hamstring on Sunday. Big-time offseason acquisition Darren Waller earned a DNP designation as well to rest his own hamstring.
A look at the full injury report:
New York Giants-Arizona Cardinals injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|L.J. Collier
|DL
|Biceps
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|James Conner
|RB
|Hand
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Leki Fotu
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
New York Giants
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Thomas
|OL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring/Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Deonte Banks
|DB
|Calf
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Cam Brown
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Cor’Dale Flott
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Graham Gano
|K
|Right Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Azeez Ojulari
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Gervarrius Owens
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Matt Peart
|OL
|Elbow
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–