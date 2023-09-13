The Arizona Cardinals made an addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

Maddox-Williams went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and spending all season on their practice squad. After getting waived in late July, he joined his hometown Philadelphia Eagles in mid-August for just one preseason game but did not make the final roster. Maddox-Williams still took advantage of that opportunity, though, recording seven tackles and snagging an interception that he returned 42 yards.

Maddox-Williams was one of many collegiate athletes to spend some extra time at that level due to the shortened seasons in 2020 granting players extra eligibility. He originally arrived at Rutgers in 2016 as a freshman, racking up 47 tackles in 11 games.

He was injured for his sophomore campaign before playing four more seasons, totaling 206 tackles, two sacks, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 52 games.

The Cardinals began the 2023 season with a loss to the Washington Commanders. They will now host the New York Giants in Week 2 on Sunday for their home opener, with kickoff starting at 1:05 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

