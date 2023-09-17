The NFL has issued a fine of $18,056 on Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White for his hit on Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter last week.

On the first play of the Commander’s second drive of the game, Howell was chased out of the pocket to his left on a pass attempt and sprinted for the sidelines. White met him there and was flagged for lowering the head to make forcible contact, a 15-yard penalty.

The NFL has fined Cardinals LB Kyzir White $18,056 for this hit on Commanders QB Sam Howell that also created one of the more memeable moments of the early NFL season pic.twitter.com/Ds4tEkfAO1 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 16, 2023

The penalty gave the Commanders some breathing room as they started the drive inside their own 10-yard line. After the flag, Washington got a reprieve with a first-and-10 from their own 24 and did not look back.

They went on to score the first points of the game on the drive, a Howell pass to running back Brian Robinson seven plays later to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead.

For White and the defense, however, the play was a tone-setter. The Cardinals pass rush harassed Howell all day, totaling six sacks in the game.

Stopping Jones

Arizona will need to bring that same intensity to contain New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who bestows a surprising ability to create yards with his feet.

Jones rushed for a career high 708 yards and seven touchdowns last season and racked up 43 yards on 13 carries in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Additional fines

Two other fines were assessed in the game.

Cardinals safety K’Von Wallace was fined $5,611 for a tackle in the third quarter on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

Commanders offensive lineman Nick Gates was fined $10,927 for an incident on the same play.

