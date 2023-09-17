Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL fines Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White for hit on Commanders QB

Sep 16, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Cardinals at Commanders...

K'Von Wallace #22 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kyzir White #7 of the Arizona Cardinals tackle Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders during the third quarterat FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

The NFL has issued a fine of $18,056 on Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White for his hit on Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter last week.

On the first play of the Commander’s second drive of the game, Howell was chased out of the pocket to his left on a pass attempt and sprinted for the sidelines. White met him there and was flagged for lowering the head to make forcible contact, a 15-yard penalty.

The penalty gave the Commanders some breathing room as they started the drive inside their own 10-yard line. After the flag, Washington got a reprieve with a first-and-10 from their own 24 and did not look back.

They went on to score the first points of the game on the drive, a Howell pass to running back Brian Robinson seven plays later to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead.

For White and the defense, however, the play was a tone-setter. The Cardinals pass rush harassed Howell all day, totaling six sacks in the game.

Stopping Jones

Arizona will need to bring that same intensity to contain New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who bestows a surprising ability to create yards with his feet.

Jones rushed for a career high 708 yards and seven touchdowns last season and racked up 43 yards on 13 carries in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Additional fines

Two other fines were assessed in the game.

Cardinals safety K’Von Wallace was fined $5,611 for a tackle in the third quarter on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

Commanders offensive lineman Nick Gates was fined $10,927 for an incident on the same play.

