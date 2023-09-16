Did you know a grizzly bear can run 40 mph?

Well, now you and Arizona Cardinals rookie Owen Pappoe are in the same boat.

The rookie fifth-round pick was recently pranked by walking into an interview room with 7-year-old grade schoolers, which produced hilarious results.

While two of the students were asking cute questions, such as “what are boogers made of?” “when was the last time you called your mom?” and “what’s the deal with kangaroos?” one intrepid reporter was especially keen on her responsibilities:

“How good were your grades when you were young?”

“What’s the one thing you want to accomplish before getting thrown into the lion’s den, so to speak?”

“Would you say you’re more comfortable in zone coverage or man-to-man?”

To his credit, the 22-year-old linebacker took it all in stride with a smile and sincere answers.

Selected by Arizona 168th overall of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn, Pappoe was the first Tiger linebacker selected by the Cardinals since Karlos Dansby in 2004.

“One of my favorite interviews I’ve ever had,” Pappoe said.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By