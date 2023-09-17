Close
‘I’m talking to America here:’ NFL referee would not be interrupted in Seahawks-Lions

Sep 17, 2023, 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Never let someone interrupt your big moment.

Lead official Alex Kemp was on the microphone addressing a flag thrown during a competitive Detroit Lions-Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday when Seattle quarterback Geno Smith needed to complain.

Kemp wasn’t having it. He let Smith know he was busy “talking to America here” as the quarterback expressed more displeasure about an intentional grounding call.

RELATED STORIES

“You got to be kidding me!” Smith said after Kemp’s amazing one-liner.

The call on a first-and-10 backed up the Seattle offense, but it wouldn’t be a drive-killer. The Seahawks trailed 21-17 with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter and scored a go-ahead touchdown on the drive.

It was a wild one from there between the two NFC squads.

The teams would combine for 24 more points to go into overtime tied at 31-apiece before the Seahawks pulled out the win.

