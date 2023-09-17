Entering Week 2 already down two rotation defensive linemen, the Arizona Cardinals continued taking hits to their defensive depth on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins left the 31-28 loss for Arizona with an arm injury and did not return.

The Cardinals were without defensive tackles Leki Fotu (shoulder) and L.J. Collier (injured reserve; biceps) heading into the home opener at State Farm Stadium. They had been listed as starters on the team’s depth chart, with Watkins listed as a backup.

Watkins’ injury left Kevin Strong, Dante Stills and Saturday practice squad elevation Eric Banks as defensive line bodies for head coach Jonathan Gannon’s group against the Giants.

Arizona also appeared to avoid another injury on the defensive side of the ball.

In the third quarter with New York in the red zone, Cardinals rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark fended off a jumpball throw to Isaiah Hodgins and came down awkwardly.

Clark went into the blue tent but returned to play the next defensive series for Arizona.

