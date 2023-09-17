Close
Joshua Dobbs finds early rhythm, shoulders in for Cardinals touchdown vs. Giants

Sep 17, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants...

Joshua Dobbs takes a snap for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 vs. the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (Felisa Cardenas / Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas / Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Joshua Dobbs began the season as starting quarterback 17 days after joining the Arizona Cardinals.

That first run of actual action and review of the game — plus a week more of practice — appears to have progressed his initiation process.

Despite a few missed early throws, Arizona had a rhythm and a purpose with its offense early in its home opener against the New York Giants on Sunday. It was progress to some degree but spoiled as the Cardinals blew a 28-7 lead midway through the third quarter and lost 31-28 to fall to 0-2 on the year.

By the end of the first quarter at State Farm Stadium, Dobbs had thrown for 108 yards on 8-of-12 passing, not far from the 114 total yards he had in the entire Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Cardinals produced 161 yards of total offense by halftime — not far from 210 total against Washington. And the Arizona defense held New York to 32 in the first quarter.

Dobbs finished by going 21-of-31 for 228 yards and a touchdown. He added 41 rushing yards on three carries, including a touchdown run.

Dobbs struck with his legs nine seconds into the second quarter, pulling the ball and scoring a 23-yard touchdown that required a little physicality to finish off for a 14-0 Arizona lead.

The play that set up Dobbs’ touchdown jaunt was a scramble play ending with a precise, on-the-run connection with Rondale Moore that kept the drive alive.

The Cardinals led 20-0 at halftime before the Giants’ offense woke up to score four touchdowns on the first four drives of the second half, closing the game with a field goal with 19 seconds left in the game.

The step forward for Arizona’s offense came with balance, as the Cardinals averaged 5.2 yards per carry behind James Conner’s 106 yards on 23 carries by the end of the game.

