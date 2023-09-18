Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ early successes fizzle away in 2nd half of Week 2 loss to Giants

Sep 17, 2023, 6:34 PM | Updated: 8:37 pm

Saquon Barkley scores...

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — A scoreless Arizona Cardinals offense proved to be the missing link in a game that got away against the Washington Commanders in a season-opening loss.

A week later, it set the tone early on in an eventual 31-28 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Surpassing their Week 1 offensive output, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals quickly picked up three more first downs than they did in all of their season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders. They ended their scoreless streak like it was nothing behind 20 unanswered points and fed running back James Conner early and often.

And they did so in just half the time, achieving those marks in the first two quarters alone.

RELATED STORIES

Defensively, Arizona once again looked stout against the competition, holding both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley in check for the first 30 minutes.

For the home crowd that was been forced to watch the Cardinals toil away games at State Farm Stadium under the previous regime, it was a refreshing sight to behold regardless of all the end-of-season projections and draft talk.

Even when the Giants finally found the end zone in the third quarter, the Cardinals were there to answer right back to push their lead to 28-7 following a successful two-point conversion.

But for all the good Arizona strung together in just over two quarters of action, it followed it up with a whole lot of bad on both sides of the football.

The offense that hung 28 points up on the scoreboard suddenly went stagnant. The defense that kept the Giants in check was now the one getting pushed around by Jones and Co.

“We got to coach better. We got outplayed in the second half — tale of two halves — we got to do a better job helping our guys out, because the effort’s there, the intensity’s there, just got to coach a little bit better,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame.

After scoring a touchdown or field goal on five of their first six drives of the game, the Cardinals final four drives went as so:

– Eight plays for 41 yards (punt)
– Three plays for four yards (punt)
– Three plays for nine yards (punt)
– Three plays for 19 yards (end of game)

That kind of offensive inefficiently won’t do any favors for a team’s momentum regardless of lead.

“I’m really sick to my stomach, I’m hurt,” Conner said postgame. “I’m not discouraged, but I’m hurt for sure. We in this thing together. The offense put up a couple more points than we did last week and it still wasn’t enough. Didn’t complete the mission.”

“You feel like you have a good thing going and then they’re executing and we’re not. It’s tough, it hurts,” he added.

It didn’t help that the defense couldn’t do a thing to stop a rejuvenated Giants offense on the other end.

Coming away with points in each of its final five drives of the afternoon — highlighted by four straight touchdowns — New York turned from cupcake to juggernaut while Arizona did the complete opposite.

The Cardinals defense had no answer in the second half for Jones or Barkley, especially in early down situations.

The quarterback turned what looked like a game to forget into 321 yards and two touchdowns to one interception on 26-of-37 passing. He added 59 yards and another score on nine carries.

And despite his 3.7 yards per carry, Barkley still managed to find pay dirt as both a runner and receiver.

“We gave up some explosives there and really couldn’t get them to third down enough,” Gannon said. “Obviously, we didn’t get any stops. You get outscored 31-8 in the half and typically you’re not going to win a game, so we got to do a better job.”

“We knew Daniel coming in. He extended plays and it falls solely on me with that,” the head coach added. “It’s like, ‘Hey, we got to understand a little bit better and execute a little bit better.’ It starts with me.”

For now, it’s back to the drawing board for a Cardinals team still looking for its first home win since their Oct. 20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

They won’t have to wait long to make up for Sunday’s loss, either, with the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys coming town in Week 3.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kris Boyd runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck looks on during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially inactive vs. Giants

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is officially inactive for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

21 hours ago

James Conner smiles at home...

Tyler Drake

Game on: Arizona Cardinals eager to kick off home slate the right way

The Arizona Cardinals return to the nest for their first regular season game since Christmas 2022, looking to right the ship at home.

2 days ago

Isaiah Simmons celebrates a turnover...

Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons eyeing Week 2 win, not revenge vs. Arizona Cardinals

For the first time since getting dealt to the Giants this offseason, ex-Cardinal Isaiah Simmons returns to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.

3 days ago

Saquon Barkley carries the football...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals defense not overlooking Saquon Barkley, scoreless Giants

The New York Giants rolled out one of the worst offensive showings in Week 1. That doesn't mean the Cardinals are taking them lightly.

3 days ago

Joshua Dobbs attempts a pass in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Joshua Dobbs seeing ‘night and day’ offensive growth ahead of Giants tilt

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has seen noticeable improvement from the offense ahead of its Week 2 tilt against the Giants.

4 days ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Attention to detail imperative for Cardinals in Week 2

There's a lot of work to be done for Cardinals players and coaches ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

5 days ago

Cardinals’ early successes fizzle away in 2nd half of Week 2 loss to Giants