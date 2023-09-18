Budda Baker is headed to the Arizona Cardinals’ injured reserve, and the team reacted Monday by signing fellow safety Qwuantrezz Knight from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Arizona additionally signed safety Joey Blount to the practice squad and moved practice squad offensive lineman Hayden Howerton on the practice squad IR.

Baker played in Week 1 but was inactive with a hamstring issue on Sunday, a 31-28 loss to the New York Giants.

On the injured reserve, he will miss at least games against the Dallas Cowboys, 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams before potentially being able to return for an Oct. 22 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Baker sidelined over the weekend, Arizona turned to Jalen Thompson, K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere at safety against the Giants. Wallace played 100% of the snaps, while Chachere appeared on 93% of the snaps for head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense, which uses three-safety looks.

The 6-foot, 199-pound Knight, 25, played six college seasons between Maryland (2016-18), Kent State (2019) and UCLA (2020-21) before going undrafted. He spent time over the past few years as a practice squad member of the 49ers.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Blount appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks last year and joined them as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Blount had a fumble recovery and eight special teams tackles last year. He played 54 games for Virginia from 2017-21.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By