Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals place Budda Baker on IR, sign Qwuantrezz Knight among roster moves

Sep 18, 2023, 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Budda Baker...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Budda Baker is headed to the Arizona Cardinals’ injured reserve, and the team reacted Monday by signing fellow safety Qwuantrezz Knight from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Arizona additionally signed safety Joey Blount to the practice squad and moved practice squad offensive lineman Hayden Howerton on the practice squad IR.

Baker played in Week 1 but was inactive with a hamstring issue on Sunday, a 31-28 loss to the New York Giants.

On the injured reserve, he will miss at least games against the Dallas Cowboys, 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams before potentially being able to return for an Oct. 22 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

RELATED STORIES

With Baker sidelined over the weekend, Arizona turned to Jalen Thompson, K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere at safety against the Giants. Wallace played 100% of the snaps, while Chachere appeared on 93% of the snaps for head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense, which uses three-safety looks.

The 6-foot, 199-pound Knight, 25, played six college seasons between Maryland (2016-18), Kent State (2019) and UCLA (2020-21) before going undrafted. He spent time over the past few years as a practice squad member of the 49ers.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Blount appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks last year and joined them as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Blount had a fumble recovery and eight special teams tackles last year. He played 54 games for Virginia from 2017-21.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to return from IR in 2023

Budda Baker's stint on injured reserve is not expected to be season-ending, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday.

2 hours ago

Micah Parsons...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cowboys lead NFL in turnover differential as they prep for Cardinals

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are forcing turnovers. They're rolling heading into a visit to play the Arizona Cardinals.

5 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Wolf & Luke react to the Arizona Cardinals’ collapse against the New York Giants

Arizona Sports’ Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski react to the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 collapse to the New York Giants. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

5 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Cowboys fans invasion of State Farm Stadium might be worst we’ve ever seen

Bickley Blast: Cowboys fans invasion of State Farm Stadium might be worst we’ve ever seen. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

8 hours ago

Saquon Barkley scores...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ early successes fizzle away in 2nd half of Week 2 loss to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals turned in two very different halves of football against the New York Giants on Sunday.

23 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon against the Giants...

Dan Bickley

Jonathan Gannon’s State Farm Stadium woes continue in Cardinals’ loss to Giants

State Farm Stadium hasn’t been kind to Jonathan Gannon. Which is a problem if you’re the first-year head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

23 hours ago

Cardinals place Budda Baker on IR, sign Qwuantrezz Knight among roster moves